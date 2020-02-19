Are Bachelor in Paradise's Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Married? Here's the Evidence

Did another Bachelor in Paradise couple tie the knot?

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes have been dating since they left the show as a couple last summer — and now, fans are speculating they might be married based on some rather compelling evidence. (A rep for ABC did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, and reps for Unglert and Miller-Keyes had no comment.)

First things first, Miller-Keyes, 24, actually told fans they are. As pointed out by Cosmopolitan, after a fan commented “Get married!” on one of the reality star’s recent photos of the couple, Miller-Keyes responded, “we already did.”

Of course, she might be joking, but according to Cosmo, she also claimed Unglert, 28, had popped the question in the comments section of another post, responding to a fan who wrote “he needs to propose” with “he already did.”

Interestingly, Kumail Nanjiani further added to the speculation on Tuesday when he tweeted a clip from a recent interview he and Issa Rae did with Unglert and another Bachelor in Paradise couple, Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti, to promote their upcoming movie, The Lovebirds.

“During our promo shoot for @TheLovebirdsMovie, @IssaRae and I uncovered some wild #BachelorNation news,” he wrote. “Congrats @Deanie_Babies. I think? Maybe? Never say never, right @haibon_jared and @ashleyiaco. #TheLovebirds.”

The clip opens with Haibon, 31, teasing Unglert for winking at his wife Iaconetti, also 31.

“You’re a married man now!” he tells his friend. (Unglert was also seen wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring in the clip.)

“Are you married?” asks Nanjiani, 41, as Unglert chuckles.

Rae, 35, chimes in to ask what they’re talking about, prompting Haibon to respond, “Nothing. [About] how much we love our wives, including Dean.”

“I don’t know,” Iaconetti says. “He keeps saying that they got married when they were in Europe and he broke his leg and I’m thinking that possibly really did happen.”

“Well, she flew out there and took care of him,” explains Haibon.

Iaconetti, for one, says she “kind of” believes it, and Rae is apparently convinced.

“You definitely got secretly married,” says the actress.

“I don’t understand why being married to my wife is a controversial thing,” Unglert replies. “But it’s more satire than anything.”

“Yeah, mine too. Thirteen years satire,” jokes Nanjiani, who is married to Emily V. Gordon.

Indeed, Miller-Keyes did fly to Switzerland to nurse Unglert back to health after his skiing accident in December.

“Back in the states after an unfortunate turn of events in Europe,” he captioned a photo of the couple on Instagram in January. “It would have been a whole lot worse without my primary caretaker there to change my smelly socks, carry my luggage, and keep me entertained.”

“Thank you for everything you’ve already done and for everything you still unwittingly have to do,” he added.

Speaking to PEOPLE a few weeks before the accident, Unglert said the couple was taking things slow.

“There’s no, like, impending engagements or anything like that,” he said. “We understand that with the Bachelor franchise, you kind of get put in a pressure cooker with your relationship, but we’re just traveling together, exploring each other, and having fun and doing what we’re doing.”

“She might tell you otherwise but it seems like, you know, we’re on a good path at the moment and there’s nothing really on the horizon, but I think that’s kind of the best,” he added. “You don’t really set relationship goals until later on down the line, so we’ll see.”

Miller-Keyes also said that she didn’t “want to rush anything,” but foresaw them moving in together in the future.

“We’re at such a good place right now,” she told PEOPLE. “We’ll move in together when the time is right, but I don’t want to rush anything and I don’t want it to be contingent on a lease ending or something like that. But maybe. Maybe next year. Maybe in two years. Who knows.”