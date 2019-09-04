Bachelor in Paradise: Dean Unglert Asks Caelynn Miller-Keyes for Another Chance After Dumping Her

WARNING: The following post contains spoilers.

Derek Peth‘s decision to leave the beaches of Bachelor in Paradise sent ripples through the cast.

As Tuesday’s episode began, some contestants were seriously questioning their place on the show: namely, Tayshia Adams and Blake Horstmann. Tayshia wasn’t sure how she felt about John Paul Jones in the wake of the Derek fallout, while Blake had begun realizing his chances of finding love in Mexico were slim to none.

Tayshia’s “soft spot” for JPJ ultimately won her over, at least for now. And Blake? He had a sudden epiphany and convinced himself that Kristina Schulman was the girl he’d been looking for all along.

“We always gravitate toward each other,” he told cameras. “Maybe we owe each other this, to give it a shot.”

He decided to pull her aside and lay all of his cards on the table, insisting he was “all in.”

“I thought I just wanted to be friends with you, I did,” he said. “And here I am, saying that I can’t stop thinking about you. It’s driving me f—ing crazy and it’s terrifying.”

Unsure whether Blake was being genuine or just wanted her rose to stick around, Kristina had no idea what to make of the conversation. After mulling over the decision during the cocktail party, she decided to give him a chance to prove himself, resulting in Mike Johnson being sent home during the rose ceremony.

But a surprise arrival is always around the corner in Paradise. The next morning, just as Blake and Kristina were starting to explore what their relationship could be, in strolled Bri Barnes from Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor. It turns out that Blake and Bri had hit it off at Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson’s wedding just days prior, and when she pulled Blake aside for a chat, Kristina all but lost it.

Blake stuck to his word and politely declined Bri’s date card. She ended up going surfing with fellow newcomer Matt Donald, while Blake desperately — and rather unsuccessfully — tried to break down Kristina’s walls back at the bungalows.

Last but not least, it had been smooth sailing thus far for Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Connor Saeli from Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette.

“I came here for a relationship, and finally, I feel good. Connor and I are exploring what we have, and I’m happy,” she gushed. “I deserve this after the hell that I’ve been through.”

But just when it seemed like nothing could go wrong, a freshly-shaven Dean Unglert made his shocking return to beg Caelynn for another chance after dumping her just a week ago.

“When I left, I made a decision that I thought was best for you, but it wasn’t really fair of me to make that decision,” he told her. “Then I flew back to San Diego, and the entire flight back I literally could not stop thinking about you. I rented a car and drove to the Grand Canyon, and as I was there I thought about how badly I wished that you were there with me.”

“I knew that I needed to come here and tell you that I wanted us to try and be in a relationship,” he said. “I came here to ask you if you would leave Paradise with me today.”

Caelynn was completely torn.

“Right now, I’m the most confused I’ve ever been in my entire life. This is not an easy decision,” she said. “I literally have the dangerous guy and the perfect man. I have no idea what to do.”

