These Bachelor in Paradise Couples Made Their Relationships Work Outside of Paradise — and Are Still Going Strong
Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert
The golden couple of the Bachelor in Paradise franchise, Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper met and got engaged on season two of the show and followed it up with an on-air wedding in 2016.
In August 2017, the pair welcomed their first child, a daughter named Emerson. Two years later, Jade gave birth (which is a story worthy of its own series) to a baby boy, Brooks, in July 2019.
Carly Waddell & Evan Bass
Evan had his work cut out for him on season three of Bachelor in Paradise as he worked to get Carly to notice him. Nothing a trip to the hospital with a fake illness can’t help. They ended the season engaged, marrying in a televised ceremony in Mexico the following year.
Waddell coincidentally also found out that she was pregnant during their trip to Mexico and the pair welcomed a daughter, Isabella Evelyn, in February 2018. The pair announced that they are expecting again in May 2019.
Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon
When you know, you know! Well, at least … Ashley I. knew that she loved Jared from the start, but it took Jared quite a while to come around. Ashley spent not one but two seasons crying over Haibon before the pair decided to be friends.
Things took a turn, though, when the pair revealed that they were dating in May 2018, and got engaged on June 17 of the same year.
They wed in August 2019 in a ceremony in Rhode Island.
Krystal Nielson & Chris Randone
Affectionately known as “Glitter Goose,” somehow these two — who were both villains while competing on the Bachelor and Bachelorette — found each other and are living happily ever after.
Randone proposed to Nielson on the season five finale of Bachelor in Paradise and the pair moved in together in October 2018. They share two dogs and were recently married in Mexico in a ceremony that was officiated by Chris Harrison and aired on Bachelor in Paradise.
Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt
Initially, Kevin broke things off with Astrid on season five of Bachelor in Paradise, leaving Astrid totally heartbroken. When he arrived home, he got in touch with her and told her that he regretted ending things — and the pair got back together. In December 2018, Astrid moved to Canada to be with her beau and the pair got engaged in August 2019.
Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk
The couple didn’t end season four of Bachelor in Paradise engaged, but they stayed together for two years and Adam popped the question on May 31, 2019.
Joe Amabile & Kendall Long
Grocery Store Joe has bagged himself a girlfriend. Kendall initially was hesitant to be in a relationship with Joe during the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise, causing Joe to leave the show prematurely. In a romantic gesture, Kendall flew to Chicago after the show finished filming and the pair rekindled their romance. Now, the two live together in Los Angeles.