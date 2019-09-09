These Bachelor in Paradise Couples Made Their Relationships Work Outside of Paradise — and Are Still Going Strong

The golden couple of the Bachelor in Paradise franchise, Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper met and got engaged on season two of the show and followed it up with an on-air wedding in 2016.

In August 2017, the pair welcomed their first child, a daughter named Emerson. Two years later, Jade gave birth (which is a story worthy of its own series) to a baby boy, Brooks, in July 2019.