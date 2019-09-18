Paradise has certainly ended for Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski. The couple left the beach engaged on Tuesday’s Bachelor in Paradise season 6 finale, but during the in-studio portion of the episode, Morton, 26, appeared without her engagement ring on her finger.

“We’re still engaged,” she assured viewers on the reunion. “I just put in so much effort every day and I love him so much, but I put in so much that my tank empties and if I’m not getting it filled, I break down. It’s just the whole time at the beach he would tell others that he loves me and the only way I knew Chris loves me is the way he tells everyone else, not the way he shows me. I love him, but I can’t speak as to how he makes me feel and the things he said and the things he did seemed so different.”

Image zoom Chris Bukowski; Katie Morton ABC

When host Chris Harrison asked whether Morton still believes that Bukowski, 32, will be her husband and the father of her kids, she remained realistic yet hopeful.

“I fell in love with potential that may never come to fruition, but I’m just praying it does,” Morton said.

Still, Morton didn’t want to end her engagement. “I don’t want to end things,” she said. “I’m just conflicted. I want it to get better but I want him to want it to be better.”

Harrison then brought Bukowski out to join his fiancée on stage. They hugged and kissed upon seeing each other, but Bukowski soon agreed that the relationship has been troubled.

“We take things day by day, and I think we do get better every day,” he said. “It’s a rollercoaster. It’s a lot in a short amount of time, and we have a really good understanding of each other. But yeah, it’s definitely rocky.”

Morton credited part of the problem with being how she saw their relationship portrayed when she watched the show back. “It’s just been really difficult for me to watch back because I thought I was going to watch back and see how in love with me you were,” she said. “But I didn’t see that.”

Bukowski told Morton that when it comes to showing his feelings, “I guess I am a little bit slower when it comes to that than you are. We’re definitely two different speeds. I wasn’t expecting all this.”

Image zoom Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski on Bachelor in Paradise. ABC

The Bachelor franchise vet also blamed previous failed relationships for his inability to open up. But ultimately, he wanted to keep trying with Morton.

“I honestly feel the best when I’m with you,” he told Morton. “My family loves you, my friends love you and I love you. I do and I think there’s so many more better days ahead of us and I want to see those days, I really do.”

While the in-studio portion ended with Morton putting her ring back on, the couple argued again when they got outside.

“You blindsided me for sure,” Bukowski told Morton.

“I didn’t want to blindside you, ever,” Morton responded.

Bukowski said they “already have these conversations,” but Morton lamented that “nothing changes.”

“I watch back and it was like, “We’ll see how it goes. She’s moody,’” Morton said of seeing their relationship play out on Paradise. “I was mad at myself for not trusting my gut. I feel like I looked desperate.”

Bukowski and Morton’s time together during the episode wrapped with them going their separate ways outside of the studio.