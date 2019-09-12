Bachelor in Paradise: Are Connor Saeli and Whitney Fransway Still Together?

Suffice it to say, Connor Saeli and Whitney Fransway didn’t have your typical Bachelor in Paradise romance.

The two first hit it off at Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson’s wedding before either of them had officially joined this season’s cast. Then Saeli arrived on the beach and started dating Caelynn Miller-Keyes, only to get dumped when Dean Unglert returned to ask her for a second chance.

After Miller-Keyes and Unglert left the show together, Saeli, 24, spent the next few days desperately hoping Fransway (from Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor) would appear.

“I thought Whitney might come down the stairs, but if she doesn’t come, I’ll probably just leave,” he said on Tuesday’s episode. “I’m not here to give out a friendship rose, I genuinely came here to find someone to find love, and if that’s not happening, I don’t want to be here.”

‘Lo and behold, Fransway, 28, showed up armed with a date card mere minutes after he left. When she found out she had just missed him, she decided to head to his hotel and show up at his door, much to his delight.

“All I wanted was for you to come down and go on a date,” he said on the show, grinning from ear to ear. “So this is the best.”

RELATED: Wells Adams Spills on All the Bachelor in Paradise Drama (Including That Awkward Rose Ceremony!)

So where do the two currently stand? We won’t know for sure until the reunion episode airs following the finale on Tuesday, but it does seem like they might still be together.

“Be bold; otherwise, you might regret it,” Fransway captioned a photo of the two from the episode on Instagram Tuesday.

Saeli, who competed on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, posted an even more telling photo of the two kissing on a balcony.

“See ya later, Paradise,” he captioned the post.

I was getting ready to send Whitney a dm on Instagram right before she knocked on my door. Just trying to shoot my shot. — Connor Saeli (@ConnorSaeli) September 11, 2019

It all worked out in the end 🤗 — Connor Saeli (@ConnorSaeli) September 11, 2019

His tweets also appear to be hinting that the two are still going strong.

“I was getting ready to send Whitney a dm on Instagram right before she knocked on my door,” he wrote. “Just trying to shoot my shot.”

“It all worked out in the end,” he added.

The three-hour season finale of Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.