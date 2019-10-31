Bachelor in Paradise's Connor Saeli Has 'No Idea' If Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty Broke Up

If Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty have indeed called it quits, the news hasn’t reached their Bachelor in Paradise costar Connor Saeli just yet.

During his appearance on PeopleTV’s Reality Check on Wednesday, we asked the reality star what he knew about the online rumors that the couple had split, just months after they got engaged on the season finale this summer. (Burnett and Haggerty, who marked the ABC show’s first same-sex couple, have not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.)

“I actually didn’t hear too much about that until a couple of days ago,” he said. “I was going to reach out to Kristian, because I hadn’t talked to her in a while and she was really awesome when I met her in Paradise. But honestly, I have no idea what the deal is there.”

“You know, if they were to have broken up, I completely get it, because I kind of went through a similar situation,” continued Saeli, who split from BiP costar Whitney Fransway last month. “I think when you come off the show, you’re on this high, you come off the fairy tale, and all the fans are so supportive of you and you kind of get that in your head.”

“You think, ‘Okay, yeah, we’re great with each other, we should keep dating,'” he continued. “I think that’s why a lot of people end up dating for a while, and then once they finally think about their relationship and realize that they’re not right for each other, they break up.”

Saeli, 25, said that he and Fransway, 28, “realized sooner rather than later” that things weren’t working out.

“We just tried to be mature about it and end the relationship, rather than just keep trying at something that wasn’t going to work out,” he explained. “So if [Burnett and Haggerty] did break up or are thinking about, I completely get it. It’s just a tough situation to go through and there’s no real right way to go about it.”

Burnett, 24, and Haggerty, 27, have not publicly addressed the speculation that their relationship is on the rocks, but neither has posted about the other on social media since Sep. 19.

Speaking to PEOPLE after the season finale, Burnett, who came out as queer on the show, said she has no regrets about the experience.

“I’ve learned that it’s okay to be myself and embrace that and own it,” she said. “I want to be honest and open. Love is love!”

Burnett added that she and Haggerty weren’t planning on rushing into the next steps of their relationship, even though she said she was “super excited to plan a wedding.”

“I don’t think we should jump into moving in together. We already got engaged in such a short amount of time,” she explained. “We need to have time to date and have a steady-paced relationship.”