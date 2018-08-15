Back in Paradise for night 3 and things are just as dramatic as ever!

Tuesday night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise picks up where Monday’s left off, with Colton Underwood in tears over the surprise appearance of his ex, Bachelorette Becca Kufrin.

But when Kufrin sits down to talk to Underwood, he manages to pull it together and is all smiles in her presence. The former NFL player confesses that seeing her has made him question if he’s ready to move on and find love.

“This whole thing has brought a lot of feelings back that I had just buried,” he tells Kufrin. “Honestly, seeing you is the last thing I expected today. It sort of messed me up. I came here not knowing if I was ready to get back out there and not knowing what I wanted to do.”

Kufrin then attempts to give Underwood the closure he’s been looking for — while still being incredibly vague.

“When we said goodbye, it was hard,” she says. “There was a lot that I think went unsaid. I don’t want it to hinder you or make you question anything. It was just how I was feeling at the time.”

But finally, Underwood asks the dreaded question: Did his past with Tia Booth cause Kufrin to break up with him?

“Yes, I saw Tia that day that I sent you home. It wasn’t the conversation though that changed my mind. I had the other guys that I just felt stronger in my relationship and that I felt would fit in my life better.”

After Underwood admits that he spent a month “trying to get in the mindset” of opening himself up to a potential new romance, Kufrin encourages him not to hold back his emotions.

“You know you’re a strong person. It’s okay to cry. It’s okay to feel things that aren’t always pretty and perfect,” she says. “Don’t be ashamed to let that out. I find it attractive and I know every girl here will find it attractive.”

And her advice seems to work! Underwood decides to stick out another week in Paradise.

“You’ve given me that closure that I think I was looking for,” he says. “I’m going to try to give it my all.”

With Underwood’s drama seemingly behind him (for now), the rest of the group was free to stir up their own mess — starting with the model himself, Jordan Kimball.

Not Model Behavior

After receiving a rose from Annaliese Puccini on Monday and courting her with surprise, a beachside date, Kimball is thrown for a loop when Jenna Cooper arrives on the beach.

“I’m in trouble,” he confesses after meeting Cooper. “I’m genuinely excited. She’s something! She’s hot!”

Cooper immediately pulls Kimball aside, which leaves Puccini feeling uneasy — and it turns out, for good reason. Kimball wastes no time in flattering Cooper, while also kind of flattering himself.

“You’re cute,” he says. “The way you clap your hands when you laugh, my eyes do that when I laugh. They do it for me. You seem really outgoing. We could probably cause some trouble.”

Shortly after, the two of them leave on a date together, which doubles as a birthday party for Cooper. They spend the day riding horses, rolling around in the sand and intensely making out.

“Everything we talk about is perfectly aligned,” says Cooper of their connection. “I feel so good.”

“You know I’m standing here as a young [David] Hasselhoff if you will. Jenna has the potential to take me off the market,” adds Kimball. “I’m sold at this point.”

By the end of the date, Kimball and Cooper are ready to return to Paradise as a couple. Once back at the resort, the male model pulls Puccini aside to break things off with her. He tells Puccini he plans to give Cooper his rose.

“Today’s date was fantastic. The connection is there. I spent an awful lot more time with Jenna than I’ve ever spent with you,” he says. “Our date was fantastic but today what happened on that beach, the romantic connection there, it just doesn’t happen. It’s going to be hard for me to catch us up to what happened today.”

But before Kimball could get too comfortable in his new relationship, his nemesis David Ravitz swoops in.

“Jenna is cool, she’s someone I’m actually very interested in and attracted to,” says Ravitz before bringing Cooper a surprise birthday dessert. “Quite frankly, I was disappointed she didn’t take me on the date.”

As soon as Kimball catches a glance of Cooper and Ravitz talking, he intervenes. Without saying a word, he walks over and sits with Cooper and Ravitz as they continue to talk.

“You know, if there’s one thing that Jordans don’t do, Jordans don’t sweat Davids,” Kimball says.

Time to Cook the Goose

After putting her relationship with Underwood behind her, Booth is ready to be all-in with Chris Randone.

“I ended things with Colton because he wasn’t ready for a relationship with me, or with anyone really,” she says. “I decided to pursue a relationship with Chris because I think he’s a good guy.”

Randone even goes as far as telling Booth not to worry about any other girls who may arrive in the coming weeks.

“Just trust this and see where it goes. I know you want a man who knows what he wants. I would love to fall in love and I think there could be something amazing between us. The last thing I want is to be distracted because I see potential in us.”

Fast forward to later in the night, when Randone seems to have come down with a serious case of amnesia. While talking to Krystal Nielson, he tells her he’s open to exploring other romantic opportunities.

“I’m definitely not in a relationship at all, let’s just throw that out there,” he says. “I really want to kiss you right now.”

Naturally, it doesn’t take Booth long to hear about Randone’s beachside makeout. The worst part? The information came from Underwood.

“I don’t want to step on any toes, but I don’t want to see him hurt you,” Underwood says to Booth. “I think he’s doing a lot of things right now that could lead to that with you. Last night, he was with Krystal. He kissed Krystal.”

After wrapping things up with Underwood, Booth seeks out Randone.

“I feel like Chris was blowing smoke up my ass and I also feel like any other woman here should be a little concerned,” says Booth. “It’s time to cook the f—— goose.”