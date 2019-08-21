Image zoom Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty; Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television via Getty; Victor Chavez/WireImage

Christian Estrada is used to the spotlight, and not just because he’s a model.

Back in May, the Bachelor in Paradise star was accused by his famous ex-girlfriend, Frida Sofía, of having a romantic relationship with her mom, Mexican rock star Alejandra Guzmán, PEOPLE en Español reported at the time.

According to the magazine, Estrada met Sofía and Guzmán through his brothers, who happen to be the singer’s stylists. Sofía reportedly accused Estrada of being a “fame-seeker” who remained close to her mom after their breakup to stay in the spotlight.

The Mexican model and actor denied Sofía’s allegations on Un Nuevo Día (Telemundo), saying he respects Guzmán “like his own mother” and insisting there was no romance between them.

Both Guzmán and Sofía are part of the famous Mexican “Pinal dynasty,” which traces its lineage to the iconic actress Silvia Pinal. Sofía is also famously known for posing in Playboy Mexico in 2015.

Estrada (who briefly appeared on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette) got booted off the current season of Bachelor in Paradise this week while vying for the heart of Nicole Lopez-Alvar from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

On Monday night’s episode, he got into a physical altercation with contestant Jordan Kimball, who attempted to rip a piñata Estrada had set up for Lopez-Alvar because his friend, Clay Harbor, was also wooing her. The situation quickly escalated and, at one point, Estrada had to be tackled to the ground by several crew members.

Kimball and Estrada were sent home by producers and Chris Harrison, given the show’s zero tolerance policy toward violence.

While he didn’t get the chance to find love in Paradise, Estrada was recently linked to 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.