Bachelor in Paradise's Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson Say They're Ready for Baby

Another little one might be joining the Bachelor Nation baby ranks soon!

Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson just tied the knot in June, but the Bachelor in Paradise alums are already thinking about expanding their family.

“I’ve gotten off of birth control,” Nielson, 31, spilled to Entertainment Tonight Monday during ABC’s Television Critics Association summer press tour party in Los Angeles, noting that the couple have “talked about starting a family.”

Sales trainer Randone, 31, chimed in to quip that the information was “breaking news” that “just happened,” playfully chiding his wife, “I can’t believe you just said that.”

Nielson quickly added of their desired timeline, “We’re talking about the beginning of the year, starting to try for a family. … Truly what we’re doing through the end of the year is a full cleanse of the mind, body and spirit, just getting ready for the next chapter.”

The spouses, who fell in love and got engaged on BiP’s fifth season last summer, exchanged vows this past June 16 in front of fellow Bachelor Nation alumni on — where else? — the site of their very first date in Mexico.

Randone and Nielson became husband and wife in an intimate ceremony officiated by Chris Harrison at the Vidanta Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Former Paradise cast mates and Bachelor stars were on hand (like Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins) to witness the vows, which capped off a whirlwind romance.

The newlyweds told PEOPLE following their wedding that they’re looking forward to the future — including an upcoming move to Los Angeles from their home in San Diego.

“Our number one focus is to get settled and set a strong foundation for our marriage,” Nielson, a health-and-fitness coach, said at the time. “And then we’ll start practicing [for kids]!”

Back in January, the couple revealed that their dogs Wayne and Chucky were getting a puppy sibling — while simultaneously denying that Nielson was pregnant.

While sitting in a televised outdoor hot tub for The Bachelor premiere, they set the record straight when Harrison asked about a recent tabloid story that reported they were “expecting a little goose.”

“I want to say that baby has been on the brain lately,” said Nielson. “We’ve had talks about expanding our family.”

Added Randone, “With that said, we are getting a baby puppy for Wayne and Chucky. … We’re getting another dog.”