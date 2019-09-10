Bachelor in Paradise: Chris Bukowski Admits He's Having 'Deep Second Guesses' About Katie Morton

Could Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton’s romance being coming to an end?

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Chris and Katie are both questioning the future of their relationship as the end of Paradise draws closer.

“Chris and I were doing really great making little baby strides, but I’ve looked at other couples and said, ‘Wow, that looks effortless. That looks perfect. I don’t have perfect. I’m a perfectionist. I want that,’ ” says Katie.

Although Chris realizes that he has “something amazing” with Katie, he admits that he’s having “second guesses.”

“I’m still second guessing that amazingness with an amazing person just because coming to the end, I’m just thinking like a lot,” he says.

And with a pivotal rose ceremony just one day away, his mind is turning about the status of their relationship.

“I felt like I had clarity with Katie. We finally got to where we wanted to be, fully committed to each other. But going into the rose ceremony tomorrow, I feel like there are just like deep second guesses at this point,” he says in a confessional.

“I don’t feel like I am 100 percent convinced that this is the right thing, which sucks,” says Chris.

