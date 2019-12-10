Bachelor in Paradise's Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton Split: 'Hopeful for What Is to Come'

Another Bachelor in Paradise couple has called it quits.

Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski, one of three couples to get engaged on the show in Mexico this summer, announced their split on Tuesday with a joint statement on Instagram.

“One of the many lessons this life has taught us is that it’s okay to be stubborn in the pursuit of happiness. To fight for what is real and good, and that often times the hardest thing and the right thing are the same,” they said. “We’ve reached a point in our story where we agree it’s best to go our separate ways. We have chosen to love and respect each other as friends because that’s the base of our relationship, and it’s what is most natural for us.”

“We are incredibly thankful for the support we’ve received from our family, friends and everyone who supported us throughout our journey — from paradise to this moment,” they continued. “We are grateful for everything that we’ve learned in this chapter, and are hopeful for what is to come in life and in love for both of us.”

RELATED: Bachelor in Paradise‘s Dean Unglert Says He Isn’t Proposing to Caelynn Miller-Keyes Just Yet

The couple made no secret of the relationship struggles they experienced both on the beach and back home in the weeks that followed. On the Sep. 17 season finale, Morton appeared in the studio without her engagement ring on her finger and admitted to host Chris Harrison and viewers that their relationship had been “rocky” since leaving Mexico.

“I just put in so much effort every day and I love him so much, but I put in so much that my tank empties and if I’m not getting it filled, I break down,” she said. “I fell in love with potential that may never come to fruition, but I’m just praying it does.”

Morton, who eventually put her ring back on, went on to clarify that although she felt “conflicted,” the two were taking things “day by day.”

RELATED: Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski Reveal They’re Still Together After BIP Finale — ‘Love Is Tough’

Image zoom ABC/John Fleenor

Morton later told PeopleTV’s Reality Check that she felt she had to be honest.

“It had been really hard for us to communicate our differences and what each other needed, especially being kind of stranded and in hiding while separated,” she said. “Chris Harrison asked me a lot of questions, even prior to what you guys saw, and so the emotions were like, building up.”

She said at the time that they had managed to back on track.

“Since then, it’s been so great,” she said. “We’ve been able to be together, and he’s met my family and my friends, and seeing him with them, has been … it’s just been so much better now that we can hang out.”

“I think both of us excel in public settings, you know, with our friends, with our family. And not being able to do that, it was tough,” added Bukowski. “It made it tough, but at the end of the day, I actually think it made us better and stronger. So sometimes it takes things like that to get to a point where we are at today, and I think every day we get better in our relationship.”

Of their fellow Bachelor in Paradise season 6 couples, Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are still happily engaged, though they’re not rushing into wedding planning just yet. Caelynn Miller-Keys and Dean Unglert are still together as well, but they’re also taking it slow.

Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty, Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones and Whitney Fransway and Connor Saeli have all split.