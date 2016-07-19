FIRST LOOK: See Bachelor in Paradise's First Official Cast Portrait – and Get to Know the Contestants!

Aug. 2 can’t come soon enough.

PEOPLE has the exclusive First Look at the official cast portrait for this season of Bachelor in Paradise – and let’s just say we can’t wait for this crew to hit the small screen. Let’s break it down.

Bachelor in Paradise season 3 cast Craig Sjodin/ABC

Clockwise, from top left, we have: Izzy Goodkind, Jared Haibon, Evan Bass, Grant Kemp, Daniel Maguire, Vinny Ventiera, Nick Viall, Emily/Haley Ferguson (much like Chris Harrison, we can never tell the two apart), Carly Waddell, Sarah Herron, Lace Morris, Amanda Stanton, Jubilee Sharpe, the other Ferguson twin and last but not least, Chad Johnson.

A few fun facts …

1. Evan is an erectile dysfunction specialist.

Yes, you read that correctly. And in addition to that, he’s best known for picking fights with Chad from JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette, who only happens to be, you know, twice his size.

2. There’s a reason Izzy doesn’t look familiar.

Even self-proclaimed Bachelor savants like ourselves can admit to having zero recollection of Izzy from the franchise, but there’s a good reason for that: She was sent home on night one of Ben Higgins‘ season of The Bachelor.

Here’s to hoping she makes a better first impression this time?

3. Daniel once compared Chad to Hitler.

Don’t believe us? See for yourself.

4. Speaking of Chad, does he even need an introduction?

If you’ve been following Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, you know who Chad is, and if you haven’t been following, you’re missing out.

Three words: Threats of violence. (Okay, six words: Lots of them.)

5. Jared can make a girl cry … like, really cry.

You might remember Jared from his stint on BiP last season, in which he made Ashley Iaconetti cry approximately 17 times. But don’t worry – he’s a good guy. And they’re still friends!

6. Third time’s a charm for Nick?

Ah, Nick Viall. Nary a Bachelor season can go by without this guy making an appearance.

The 35-year-old software salesman was both Bachelorette Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s runner-up, but more importantly in Paradise, he has a very nice six pack.

7. Six of the women in this picture have dated Ben Higgins.

We’ve got Emily and Haley, Jubilee, Amanda, Lace and even Izzy, for five seconds.

8. In fact, the twins once went on a two-on-one date with him.

#Neverforget that time Ben had to choose between identical twins.

9. We’ve got an O.G. BiP-er here.

Sarah Herron starred on the inaugural season of BiP in 2014. She also has said she finds Nick “definitely provocative,” so this should get interesting.

10. This isn’t even the full cast.

Previously confirmed contestant Leah Block isn’t featured in the official portrait, but we know she’ll be making an appearance … probably along with a few other fan-favorites from the franchise. Fingers crossed for Derek?

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Aug. 2 on ABC.