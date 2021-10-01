Bachelor in Paradise's Brendan Morais and Pieper James Split After Natasha Parker Drama: Reports

The two sparked backlash for seemingly starting a relationship before going on the show this summer

Another Bachelor in Paradise couple bites the dust.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Reps for the two have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The pair came under fire on the current season of the ABC series for seemingly starting a relationship before going on the show this summer. Morais, 31, arrived first and struck up a romantic connection with fellow contestant Natasha Parker, 33. But when James, 23, hit the beach a few weeks later, she and Morais almost instantly solidified themselves as a couple — raising suspicion amongst their castmates, Parker in particular. (Morais and James also admitted to hanging out on several occasions before filming.)

Natasha Parker; Brendan Morais; Pieper James Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images (3)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When Parker confronted Morais, he claimed he never had "those types of feelings" for her and accused her of having "selective hearing."

Parker was furious, as was the rest of the cast. The dramatic exchange resulted in Morais and James exiting Paradise together.

Morais and James, who swiftly lost followers on social media amid the drama, both publicly apologized as the episodes aired. James recently issued an apology statement to Us Weekly, saying she hoped to "make things right" with Parker.

On a Sept. 9 Instagram Story, Morais said his actions were "wrong on so many different levels." He also posted a seven-minute apology video, where he claimed he was "not in an exclusive relationship" with James when he arrived in Paradise.

Parker, who has jumped to nearly half a million followers on Instagram, spoke out about the situation as well.

"Sometimes we get our heart broken. Sometimes we cry about it. Sometimes we blame ourselves. Sometimes it's easier to put up walls and give up on love. But what I have learned is one's capacity to love, trust, show vulnerability and be good to others is a reflection of self," she wrote on Instagram last month. "And when others disregard you, take advantage, mislead, and choose selfishness, that is also a reflection of who they are."

"If you're reading this, and it resonates with you, you will smile again," she continued. "Keep going, the right one will love you for your pure heart."