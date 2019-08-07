Bachelor in Paradise's Blake Horstmann Breaks Down: My Life Is 'Over as I Know It'

Warning: This post contains spoilers.

The waters are murky in Paradise this year — at least, for Blake Horstmann.

It was only the cast’s second day in Mexico when Tuesday’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise began, but several connections were already forming: Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour, Derek Peth and Demi Burnett, and Blake and his entourage of old and new flames.

As we learned on Monday’s season premiere, Blake dug himself into quite the hole when he slept with Kristina Schulman and Caelynn Miller-Keyes on back-to-back nights at Stagecoach, a three-day festival, in April. As the rest of the group started to piece the story together, his reputation began falling apart.

“Kristina, she’s arrived in Paradise and she has Blake going on the date. Blake and Kristina previously dated, so I just don’t understand it,” admitted Onyeka Ehie. “And then Caelynn told me he hooked up with both of them within one day of each other. That’s disgusting. Caelynn told me that he also said that she was a mistake and that she should keep it a secret and not tell anyone they hooked up. That is the most disrespectful thing you could say about someone.”

Image zoom The season 6 cast of Bachelor in Paradise. ABC/John Fleenor

Indeed, everyone was confused as to why Kristina had used her date card on Blake, given their history. But as we quickly found out, it was because she had some serious grievances to air with him. When they finally sat down to talk, she brought up the Stagecoach love triangle and told him it felt like “a slap in the face” — and Blake was shocked to hear her address their past on-camera.

“I just never would have ambushed you like this,” he said. “You’re acting like I’m this really bad person. I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Image zoom Blake Horstmann

Image zoom Blake Horstmann and Kristina Schulman ABC/John Fleenor

With the two clearly unable to see eye-to-eye, Blake and Kristina headed back to the bungalows. And if Blake thought his “nightmare” day was over, he was wrong, because Caelynn immediately pulled him aside.

“I just feel really disrespected. I feel hurt,” she told him. “Paradise sucks for me. This has not been fun.”

“We know each other. Just acknowledge me, talk to me and don’t ignore me and make me feel like this f—ing dirty secret,” she continued, breaking into sobs. “I feel like a slimy, disgusting secret that you’re ashamed of. You literally told me to lie for you.”

Speechless, all Blake could do was apologize and insist he had no idea how she was feeling. She stormed off, and Blake, utterly defeated, was at a loss over what to do.

“My Paradise is over, man,” he said. “It looks like [Caelynn and I] slept together and I bolted. And that wasn’t what happened. Sometimes you try to do the right thing — I didn’t want to disrespect Caelynn, I didn’t want to disrespect Kristina. Man, this is bad. I look like the worst human in the world.”

Things only got worse for him when Kristina pulled aside Tayshia Adams, who had gone on a date with Blake the day before, to fill her in on everything.

“I’m so confused right now. There’s no way I can trust Blake. I genuinely thought he was a good person, but really, he’s a freaking player. He’s the definition of a player,” Tayshia said. “To be quite honest with you, Blake just lost me.”

Waking up on day three, Blake was a complete wreck.

“I’m going to have to really go into hiding, I know I am,” he told producers, sobbing. “It’s going to be hard on everybody in my life, because of what I did.”

“This is real life. I know this is television, but it’s my life,” he continued. “It’s over as I know it, my life is going to completely change, and not for the better.”

With nine men and 12 women heading into the first cocktail party and rose ceremony that night, pretty much everything was up in the air — and Blake had some serious damage control to do. First, he grabbed Tayshia to see if she would be willing to give him another chance, but she made it clear it was over. Then, he grabbed Caelynn to apologize again, but she was nowhere near ready to forgive him.

Finally, he made one last-ditch effort with Hannah G. — and surprisingly, despite her close connection with Dylan, she hadn’t completely closed the door on their first-day flirtations. They kissed, and Blake was elated.

“This feeling right here is why I came to Paradise,” he said. “Tonight I’ll finally sleep good knowing that there’s hope with me and Hannah.”

But Hannah was more conflicted than ever.

“I’m having a hard time balancing being true to myself versus exploring relationships, which is what Paradise is about,” she said. “I don’t want to disrespect everything that I have with Dylan, because I’m so excited about that, but that conversation definitely put a twist on things.”

“Hi, I’m Hannah, and I’m in trouble this week,” she confessed.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.