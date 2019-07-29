Bachelor in Paradise Teaser Hints at Drama Between Blake Horstmann and Kristina Schulman

Time to load up on sunscreen — the countdown to Paradise is officially on!

With the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise just one week away, PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming sixth season — and it promises plenty of beachside drama.

“When in Paradise, beware of those in cam-ouflage,” teases a voiceover in the promo, a nod to contestant Cam Ayala. “Watch for hairy situations, salt water, and please clean up after yourself.”

So what’s the mess that needs cleaning up? It seems Blake Horstmann might be to blame. In one scene, the Bachelorette alum is seen looking stressed during a tense conversation with fan-favorite Kristina Schulman.

“I made my bed and now I’m going to sleep in it,” he says.

“Did you change the sheets?” Schulman quips, alluding to a possible hookup.

Craig Sjodin/ABC; Bob D'Amico/ ABC

The promo also teases Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ relationship.

“Dean’s mustache swept Caelynn off her feet,” jokes Jordan Kimball.

A source previously told PEOPLE the couple hit it off while filming, but true to the show, their relationship wasn’t without a bit of drama.

“They both went to Paradise and really hit it off there, but then Dean got cold feet and left,” an insider told PEOPLE. “He got home and realized he really had feelings for Caelynn, so went back to Paradise for a second chance.”

According to the source, they seem to be going strong.

“Things have been going much better between them since they left Mexico together,” said the source.

Along with drama between the couples, Ayala, Luke Stone and Katie Morton are also seen shedding a few tears in the promo.

ABC’s two-night season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise airs Aug. 5 and Aug. 6, both at 8 p.m. ET.