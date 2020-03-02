Blake Horstmann Jokes He'll Be 'More Careful' at Stagecoach 2020 After Bachelor in Paradise Mess

Blake Horstmann is putting his experience at Stagecoach 2019 firmly behind him.

As viewers recall, the reality star’s escapades at the country music festival in April became a focal point on Bachelor in Paradise last summer as it was revealed that he had hooked up with Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman, two of his fellow future contestants, on back-to-back nights.

Speaking to DailyMail.com over the weekend ahead of his DJ gig at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa’s Premier Nightclub in Atlantic City, Horstmann, 30, confirmed he would indeed be heading back to Stagecoach this year.

“I am definitely still going,” he said. “I’m not going to let people shame me into not going to a music festival.”

“I’ll be a little more careful,” he joked. “But I’m really looking forward to it.”

On the ABC reality show, Horstmann caught flak after Miller-Keyes tearfully told cameras that he had called their night together a “mistake” and begged her to keep it a secret. But as the episodes aired, Horstmann posted their text messages on his Instagram Story. Their conversations seemed to debunk her story, suggesting she sought him out for sex and was just as concerned about people finding out.

Horstmann later deleted the screenshots and apologized, insisting he was not trying to “attack” Miller-Keyes. She issued her own statement at the time, saying “the ‪5 am‬ text exchange that Blake chose to share is not an accurate representation of our past relationship” and that she “did not go on a show to ruin someone’s character.”

Asked whether he anticipates any awkward run-ins at the festival this year, Horstmann told DailyMail.com, “No, absolutely not at all.”

“I was talking to Kristina and she’s going to be there and we’re going to hang out,” he said. “It’s totally fine. We’re all friends.”

As for whether he’d consider another round of Paradise? That’s less likely.

“I’m not going to go to Paradise [or doing] anything like that this summer,” he said.