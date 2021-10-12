The Bachelor Nation stars got back together after briefly splitting during the summer spinoff's season 7 finale

BiP's Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Post Cute Pics Bonding with Each Other's Dogs: 'Party of 5'

Jacobs, 29, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram Monday featuring the pair's dogs. In one shot, Kufrin, 31, even posed alongside all three furry animals.

"It was Becca. @bkoof is who let the dogs out 🐾🐾🐾 #Babies #PartyOf5 #AdoptDontShop," he jokingly captioned his post.

"Leo needs his own sad boy summer IG account," Kufrin commented while mentioning one of Jacobs' pups by name. "P.s. I love all you gremlins so much."

Sharing a post of her own, Kufrin uploaded photos from the couple's fun-filled park day with their dogs. One image featured the group of five lying down on the grass together.

The former Bachelorette captioned her post, "Sessions in the park: a compilation."

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Credit: Thomas Jacobs/Instagram

Kufrin was previously engaged to former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., but he broke up with her to be with runner-up and now-wife Lauren Burnham Luyendyk. Later becoming the Bachelorette, Kufrin fell in love and got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. The former pair announced their split in September 2020.

Jacobs, meanwhile, briefly competed on Katie Thurston's Bachelorette season earlier this year before meeting Kufrin on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season. Though Kufrin ended their whirlwind romance during the finale, they later announced their reconciliation.

"You know what they say … third time's a charm," she captioned an Instagram video featuring moments from their time together. "I'm sorry for breaking up with you on national television, but I'll take every day to make it up to you, Tommy."

"Thanks for making my heart smile far more than it ever has," she continued. "Now time to start this real life @thomasajacobs."

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Credit: Becca Kufrin/Instagram

Alongside a photo of him kissing Kufrin, Jacobs wrote: "I feel safe with you."

"As if nothing could ever go terribly wrong … Thank you for being someone who I can put my trust in," he continued. "Someone who would never hurt me, someone who would never push 'us' away … #BachelorInParadise #FinaleNight #TheccaNation."