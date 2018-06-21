Is Winter Games Fan Favorite Yuki Kimura the New Bachelor in Paradise Bartender?

How do you say “margarita” in Japanese?

The new season of Bachelor in Paradise is a little over a month away — and it looks like Chris Harrison might have just revealed who our new bartender will be.

The Bachelor franchise host, who is currently in Mexico shooting season 5 of the summer spinoff, shared a photo of himself at the bar with Jorge (the show’s original bartender), Wells Adams (who took over bartending duties last season) and Yuki Kimura, a 21-year-old Bachelor Japan alum who captivated viewers during her stint on the Bachelor Winter Games this year.

“Hip hip Jorge!!!!” he captioned the post.

ABC executives previously confirmed that this season of Paradise, which places franchise alums in an elaborate game of romantic musical chairs, will be a little different. Notably, they’ll be incorporating some of the elements of Winter Games, including the introduction of contestants from the international versions of the franchise.

“I definitely think you’ll see some international faces, but not sure how many or where they are going to come from,” senior vice president of alternative programming Robert Mills told E! News, noting that they are looking to bring back “people that you’re familiar with from Winter Games unless there are [other international contestants] that are absolutely fantastic.”

Mills also teased that a possible newcomer might be taking over Adams’ post behind the bar at Playa Escondida.

“I think you’re going to see some [surprises] behind the bar,” he said. “Let’s just say that.”

The new season of Bachelor in Paradise premieres Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.