Bachelor in Paradise's Ashley Iaconetti Reveals If She and Jared Haibon Would Get Married on TV

Much of Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon‘s love story has played out on the small screen — so it only makes sense that their wedding probably will, too.

The newly engaged Iaconetti opened up about the couple’s relationship and plans for the future on the latest episode of iHeartRadio’s Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous podcast, and it’s safe to say they’re fully basking in the honeymoon phase.

“Since we’ve been dating in March, we haven’t had any sort of fight,” she revealed. “I feel like Jared and I kind of did it in reverse. We had all our challenges — as not a couple — in the beginning, and now we’ve entered this honeymoon phase which is so weird, because normally the honeymoon phase happens for Bachelor couples on the show, which it was definitely not for us.”

RELATED: Ashley Iaconetti Celebrates Bachelor in Paradise Success Rate as Jared Haibon Says He Wants Babies

The Bachelor in Paradise alum also confirmed that their engagement will play out on the upcoming season 5 this summer. As for whether she saw the proposal coming?

“I had an inkling — I was like, 50/50,” she said. “I thought it was going to happen for a couple of weeks leading up to it, and then the week of everyone was throwing me off. So I knew that Jared would ask my dad [for his blessing] — he always said he would ask my dad — but I talked to my parents and they were like, ‘Ashley, he did not call.’ Total straight faces. He did call; my parents are apparently really good actors. So is my sister!”

ABC/Paul Hebert

Now, Iaconetti says she’s “the happiest ever” — and is anxiously awaiting her Neil Lane ring to get sized.

“Oh my god — it’s perfect, perfect, perfect,” she gushed. “It’s exactly what I always imagined on my finger. Jared and my sister kind of worked together on putting it together.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall Says Ashley Iaconetti Will Be a ‘Chill’ Bride — But ‘She’ll Cry a Lot’

And last but not least, Iaconetti confirmed that she and Haibon are definitely interested in televising their nuptials — under one condition.

“I think we’re both down [for a TV wedding], but our caveat is that we want as many guests as we want and we don’t want to be limited to that,” she said. “So I think if we couldn’t have it the way we imagined is the only reason we wouldn’t do it. We want it!”

Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.