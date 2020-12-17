Bachelor in Paradise's Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Rewatch Their 'Cringe-y' First Kiss

The two met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2015 and tied the knot four years later

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are reminiscing on the good old days — as "cringe-y" as they may be.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple, who tied the knot in August 2019, shared a video of themselves on Wednesday rewatching their first kiss on the reality show.

"Look at that, we were such youngsters!" Haibon said, watching his younger self lean in for the kiss. "Aw, babe," added Iaconetti.

They both soon physically recoiled, however, when Iaconetti brought up another woman immediately following the kiss. "You do that just as well as you did with Kaitlyn," she said, referring to Kaitlyn Bristowe, who was the Bachelorette when Haibon was a contestant.

"Rewatching our first kiss! Before this, Jared hadn't watched this scene since it first aired on Bachelor in Paradise in 2015," Iaconetti captioned her Instagram post. "And, well, I've watched it a time or two...but it's been a few years. I will never get over how cringe-y it was that 1) I said 'Oh Ok' mid-kiss and 2) I brought up another woman post kiss."

Iaconetti and Haibon, both 32, met on the beaches of Paradise in 2015, but things never quite took off. Though it was love at first sight for Iaconetti, Haibon wasn't as enamored. Still, the two remained friends after things didn't work out romantically between them.

They then both returned for season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise the following year — but things once again didn't pan out, despite Iaconetti's attempts at sabotaging his chances with fellow contestant Caila Quinn.

In late 2017, Iaconetti started dating Kevin Wendt on another Bachelor spinoff, The Bachelor Winter Games. It was then that Haibon began to realize that maybe what he was looking for had been in front of him all along, which he admitted while recapping the couple's journey for fans in a 2018 episode of Iaconetti's show The Story of Us.

As Winter Games was airing, Iaconetti knew her relationship with Wendt was over. She called it quits in early March 2018, and she and Haibon officially confirmed their relationship that May.

Haibon popped the question in June and the two got married on Aug. 11, 2019 during an elegant, romantic ceremony officiated by former Bachelor producer Elan Gale.

"It was an overwhelming day," Haibon told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "I was going through my vows surrounded by all my groomsmen, and it just made me feel incredible to know there were a lot of people who care about me."

"When Ashley walked down the aisle, I cried immediately," he continued. "To hear her speak those vows in that moment is something I'll never forget for the rest of my life."