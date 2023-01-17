'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Michelle Money Engaged to Golfer Mike Weir: 'Me and You Forever!'

"After dating for almost 7 years, we both want to take that next step and tie the knot!" the reality TV star recently shared on Instagram

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 17, 2023 12:30 PM
Michelle Money Is Engaged to Longtime Partner Golfer Mike Weir: ‘Me & You Forever!’
Michelle Money and Mike Weir. Photo: Michelle Money Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise alum Michelle Money is getting hitched!

The reality TV star announced her engagement to golfer Mike Weir on Instagram last week, posting a carousel of sweet photos of the couple with the caption: "Mike and I are getting married!💍❤️"

In one of the photos, Weir, 52, is giving Money, 42, a kiss on the cheek as they stand on a deck overlooking water and the mountains in the first photo.

In the last three photos, Money and Weir are standing together on the deck doing silly poses and toasting each other.

"After dating for almost 7 years- we both want to take that next step and tie the knot!" she continued. "Looking forward to being Mrs. Michelle Weir!"

Money concluded her caption with love for her fiance. "I love you baby! You make my dreams come true! Me and you forever! @mweirsy ❤️"

Weir responded in the comments with a cute note to his future wife: "I'm a lucky man 🥂❤️"

Money and Weir started dating in 2016, with the former hair stylist posting a photo of Weir sipping on red wine on Instagram that August with a short and sweet caption: "Mine. ❤️" Since then, the couple hasn't been shy about posting life updates about each other on their social media.

Several Bachelor VIPs shared their congratulations with the couple.

Chris Harrison celebrated the couple, writing, "Sending you two kids my love."

Former Bachelor Bob Guiney also shared his excitement about the news in the comments: " WOOOOHOOOOO!!!!!!! Congrats @michellemoney and @mweirsy !!!! Love hearing this news!!"

Ashley Iaconetti, another Bachelor in Paradise alum, was excited too: "Yayyy!! Congratulations!!! ❤️❤️❤️"

RELATED VIDEO: Bachelor in Paradise Couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Are Married — Inside Their Courthouse Wedding!

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Money isn't the only BiP alum celebrating a new engagement: Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes — who starred on season six together — are one step closer to getting married!

The pair celebrated their upcoming nuptials on Saturday with an engagement party at the Studio City Retreat Estate in Studio City, California.

Related Articles
Bachelorette Caeylnn Miller-Keyes engagement party. credit line –  Ariele Chapman Photography, Runaway Indie 
'BIP' 's Dean Unglert Would Marry Caelynn Miller-Keyes at a Courthouse: 'I Hate Being the Center of Attention'
Bachelorette Caeylnn Miller-Keyes engagement party. credit line –  Ariele Chapman Photography, Runaway Indie 
Inside 'BiP' 's Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes' Engagement Party: All the Details!
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Dean Unglert, Caelynn Miller Keyes
Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Engaged After 3 Years Together
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
Dean Unglert Shares Photos from Surprise Proposal to Caelynn Miller-Keyes: 'Under Promise. Over Deliver.' https://www.instagram.com/p/CkOasJCJ_1r/
Dean Unglert Shares Breathtaking Photos from His Surprise Proposal to Caelynn Miller-Keyes
Dean Unglert, Caelynn Miller Keyes
Dean Unglert Says Caelynn Miller-Keyes Was 'Angry' at Him Before He Proposed: 'She Was Crying'
Krystal Nielson Engaged to Boyfriend Miles Bowles
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Krystal Nielson Is Engaged to Miles Bowles: 'For All the Right Reasons'
Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti arrive at the Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Jexi" at Fox Bruin Theatre on October 3, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Ashley laconetti and Jared Haibon's Relationship Timeline
BACHELOR IN PARADISE
2 Couples Leave 'Bachelor in Paradise' 's Season 8 Finale Engaged — But 1 Doesn't Make It to the Reunion
KENNY, MARI
Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin's Relationship Timeline
kendall long engaged
Bachelor Nation's Kendall Long Is Engaged to Boyfriend Mitchell Sage: 'It's Always Been a Heck Yes'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmPCWS4JBSn/?hl=en seinnefleming's profile picture seinne fleming Verified We are overjoyed to announce that we are officially married! Last week, we exchanged vows on the most breathtaking beach in Anguilla, an unforgettable trip marking the start of our journey together as husband and wife. While this ceremony was just the two of us, we were blessed to have our families present during an intimate wedding in Los Angeles last month. We look forward to sharing moments from that special day very soon. We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the love and support of our friends and loved ones as we embark on this new chapter in our relationship! 🤍🤍🤍 Seinne + Doug Edited · 6h
'Bachelor' Alum Seinne Fleming Weds Doug Fillmore in Intimate Anguilla Ceremony: 'Overwhelmed with Gratitude'
Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile arrive to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's Relationship Timeline
Victoria Fuller, Greg Grippo
'Bachelor in Paradise' 's Victoria Fuller Confirms Relationship with Greg Grippo: 'Everyone Can Hate Us'
Tia Booth and Taylor Mock
Tia Booth and Taylor Mock's Relationship Timeline