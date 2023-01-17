'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Michelle Money Engaged to Golfer Mike Weir: 'Me and You Forever!'

Bachelor in Paradise alum Michelle Money is getting hitched!

The reality TV star announced her engagement to golfer Mike Weir on Instagram last week, posting a carousel of sweet photos of the couple with the caption: "Mike and I are getting married!💍❤️"

In one of the photos, Weir, 52, is giving Money, 42, a kiss on the cheek as they stand on a deck overlooking water and the mountains in the first photo.

In the last three photos, Money and Weir are standing together on the deck doing silly poses and toasting each other.

"After dating for almost 7 years- we both want to take that next step and tie the knot!" she continued. "Looking forward to being Mrs. Michelle Weir!"

Money concluded her caption with love for her fiance. "I love you baby! You make my dreams come true! Me and you forever! @mweirsy ❤️"

Weir responded in the comments with a cute note to his future wife: "I'm a lucky man 🥂❤️"

Money and Weir started dating in 2016, with the former hair stylist posting a photo of Weir sipping on red wine on Instagram that August with a short and sweet caption: "Mine. ❤️" Since then, the couple hasn't been shy about posting life updates about each other on their social media.

Several Bachelor VIPs shared their congratulations with the couple.

Chris Harrison celebrated the couple, writing, "Sending you two kids my love."

Former Bachelor Bob Guiney also shared his excitement about the news in the comments: " WOOOOHOOOOO!!!!!!! Congrats @michellemoney and @mweirsy !!!! Love hearing this news!!"

Ashley Iaconetti, another Bachelor in Paradise alum, was excited too: "Yayyy!! Congratulations!!! ❤️❤️❤️"

Money isn't the only BiP alum celebrating a new engagement: Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes — who starred on season six together — are one step closer to getting married!

The pair celebrated their upcoming nuptials on Saturday with an engagement party at the Studio City Retreat Estate in Studio City, California.