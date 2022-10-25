'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Krystal Nielson Is Engaged to Miles Bowles: 'For All the Right Reasons'

Nielsen and her boyfriend Bowles welcomed daughter Andara Rose Bowles in March 2021

By
Published on October 25, 2022 09:19 PM
Krystal Nielson Engaged to Boyfriend Miles Bowles
Photo: Miles Bowles/instagram

Krystal Nielson is now a bride-to-be!

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 35, announced Tuesday that she is engaged to boyfriend Miles Bowles, alongside an Instagram reel which included photos of her engagement and the couple's waterfront proposal.

"For all the right reasons. ♥️," she captioned the post, seemingly referring to the ABC dating show's popular catchphrase.

Bowles was also tagged in the post and shared it on his Instagram feed.

Bachelor Nation alums celebrated the pair engagement news in the comment section.

Tenley Leopold (née Molzahn) wrote, "yessssssss! ❤️😭 cannot wait to celebrate!!! And the caption 😉👏 yes, girl! 😘" while Heather Martin commented, "Eeeeek!!! So happy for you girl!! ❤️❤️😍"

Ashley Iaconetti shared, "YAAAYYY!! Congrats!! ❤️🥰❤️🥰❤️" and Annaliese Puccini added, "Ahhhh YAY!!! Congratulations love ❤️❤️❤️"

krystal nielson
Krystal Nielson. krystal nielson/instagram

Nielsen and Bowles began dating around April 2020 and welcomed daughter Andara Rose Bowles in March 2021.

"She is a happy and calm baby and everything we dreamt she would be. We are still in awe of our little angel," the new parents told PEOPLE at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A few months before their baby's arrival, Nielson opened up on the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast in December 2020 about what it was like to learn her pregnancy news in the middle of her split from ex Chris Randone.

Nielson announced her separation from Randone in February 2020 after nearly eight months of marriage. She later confirmed that they were still moving forward with their divorce.

Krystal Nielson baby
Krystal Nielson

"It was scary finding out we were pregnant," Nielson explained, adding that she learned of her pregnancy in August 2020, about four months after she began dating Bowles. "Especially me still being legally tied in this marriage and having this whole public thing around it."

Although Nielson said she initially had a "lot of anxiety and worry" about her pregnancy, it ended up strengthening her faith "in myself and Myles."

"This can be an incredible story that I'll be able to share one day to inspire a lot of women in my position," she continued. "We're so excited about the future."

Related Articles
Krystal and Miles Bowles
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Krystal Nielson Reveals Her Baby Girl's Name: 'Love of Our Lives'
Krystal Nielson baby
'Bachelor in Paradise' 's Krystal Nielson and Boyfriend Miles Bowles Welcome Baby Girl: 'Our Little Angel'
Krystal Nielson pregnancy
Krystal Nielson Says It Was 'Scary' Finding Out She Was Pregnant amid Divorce from Chris Randone
Dean Unglert, Caelynn Miller Keyes
Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Engaged After 3 Years Together
Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti arrive at the Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Jexi" at Fox Bruin Theatre on October 3, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Ashley laconetti and Jared Haibon's Relationship Timeline
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy attend the premiere of Amazon's "The Tomorrow War" at Banc of California Stadium on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy's Relationship Timeline
Bachelorette Alum Garrett Yrigyoen Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Alex Farrar
'Bachelorette' Alum Garrett Yrigyoen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar
Clare Crawley attends Day 2 at Alo House on June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
'Bachelorette' No More! Clare Crawley Is Engaged to Ryan Dawkins: 'Such a Gift Having Him in My Life'
Caila Quinn Burrello pregnancy announcement
'Bachelor' Alum Caila Quinn Expecting First Baby with Husband Nick Burrello: 'Over the Moon'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjJtDN5staa/?hl=en
'The Bachelor' Alum Vanessa Grimaldi Welcomes First Baby with Husband Josh Wolfe
Tia Booth and Taylor Mock
Tia Booth and Taylor Mock's Relationship Timeline
Who Is Clare Crawley's Fiancé? All About Ryan Dawkins
Every 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couple: Where Are They Now?
Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile arrive to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's Relationship Timeline
Bachelor Nation's Tia Booth Reveals Gender of Her First Baby with Fiancé Taylor Mock
'Bachelor'  'Nation' 's Tia Booth Reveals Sex of Her First Baby on the Way with Fiancé Taylor Mock
Brendan Morais and Pieper James
Brendan Morais and Pieper James' Relationship Timeline
JASON TARTICK, KAITLYN BRISTOWE
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's Relationship Timeline