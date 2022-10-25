Krystal Nielson is now a bride-to-be!

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 35, announced Tuesday that she is engaged to boyfriend Miles Bowles, alongside an Instagram reel which included photos of her engagement and the couple's waterfront proposal.

"For all the right reasons. ♥️," she captioned the post, seemingly referring to the ABC dating show's popular catchphrase.

Bowles was also tagged in the post and shared it on his Instagram feed.

Bachelor Nation alums celebrated the pair engagement news in the comment section.

Tenley Leopold (née Molzahn) wrote, "yessssssss! ❤️😭 cannot wait to celebrate!!! And the caption 😉👏 yes, girl! 😘" while Heather Martin commented, "Eeeeek!!! So happy for you girl!! ❤️❤️😍"

Ashley Iaconetti shared, "YAAAYYY!! Congrats!! ❤️🥰❤️🥰❤️" and Annaliese Puccini added, "Ahhhh YAY!!! Congratulations love ❤️❤️❤️"

Krystal Nielson. krystal nielson/instagram

Nielsen and Bowles began dating around April 2020 and welcomed daughter Andara Rose Bowles in March 2021.

"She is a happy and calm baby and everything we dreamt she would be. We are still in awe of our little angel," the new parents told PEOPLE at the time.

A few months before their baby's arrival, Nielson opened up on the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast in December 2020 about what it was like to learn her pregnancy news in the middle of her split from ex Chris Randone.

Nielson announced her separation from Randone in February 2020 after nearly eight months of marriage. She later confirmed that they were still moving forward with their divorce.

Krystal Nielson

"It was scary finding out we were pregnant," Nielson explained, adding that she learned of her pregnancy in August 2020, about four months after she began dating Bowles. "Especially me still being legally tied in this marriage and having this whole public thing around it."

Although Nielson said she initially had a "lot of anxiety and worry" about her pregnancy, it ended up strengthening her faith "in myself and Myles."

"This can be an incredible story that I'll be able to share one day to inspire a lot of women in my position," she continued. "We're so excited about the future."