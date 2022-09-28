'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum DeMario Jackson Denies Sexual Assault Claims: 'I Did No Wrong'

DeMario Jackson is breaking his silence after two women accused him of sexual assault.

In a statement shared with Entertainment Tonight, the Bachelor in Paradise alum denied the allegations while explaining his side of the story.

"Four years ago, I, DeMario Jackson, walked directly into the Los Angeles police station after being falsely accused of raping two white women without a lawyer present and the police let me freely leave," began Jackson, 35.

"Here is why: My arriving and departing Uber receipts proved when, where and the time I was with these women and the truth is my receipts proved I was completely out of the vicinity," he continued. "In addition to that, I provided screenshots of text message communication the day after they filed police reports. The authorities looked at all my evidence and let me, a six foot, four inches tall Black man leave that precinct without a doubt because I did no wrong. I am innocent, I did not hurt or harm those women."

Jackson said his "name was smeared beyond measure" after news of the allegations were publicized. As for his plan of action going forward, the former reality star declared, "I am formally starting the process to clear my name."

"The criminal case (District Attorney cleared me) is about my freedom and the civil case is about my money. I will defend myself," he added. "Thank you all for the love and support."

PEOPLE obtained a complaint filed with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County last week detailing how Jackson is being sued by two women for sexual assault.

Both alleged victims remained anonymous in the filing. They went by Jane Doe 1, a 25-year-old from Pittsburgh who allegedly met Jackson on a dating app, and Jane Doe 2, a 28-year-old Cleveland native who claims she began speaking with Jackson via social media.

The two unnamed women accused Jackson of using his celebrity status when "trolling the internet or otherwise attempting to locate unsuspecting women, such as the Plaintiffs in order to abuse them."

"These women who have come forward with their horror stories of how they were brutally sexually assaulted by Mr. Jackson are the latest brave victims to share their stories of how a powerful male used his celebrity status to manipulate, intimidate and silence them," attorney Keith M. Davidson said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

"They, like so many other victims in the #metoo reckoning, will be silent no more," the statement continued. "Justice must be served. We look forward to holding all wrongdoers accountable for their despicable and scarring acts."

Jackson previously competed on Rachel Lindsay's season of ABC's The Bachelorette in 2017. Later that year, he appeared on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Production was shut down during his time on the spin-off after Jackson was accused of sexual misconduct.

Warner Bros. launched an investigation to determine whether he behaved inappropriately with fellow contestant Corinne Olympios, who was believed to have been too intoxicated to give proper consent. It was ultimately determined no misconduct had occurred.