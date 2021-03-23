Bachelor in Paradise's Dean Unglert Opens Up About Caelynn Miller-Keyes' 'Unconditional Love'
The couple met during the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019
Dean Unglert is opening up about his relationship with fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes.
During the latest episode of his iHeartRadio podcast, Help! I Suck at Dating, Unglert's co-host, Jared Haibon, asked him what it was about Miller-Keyes, 25, that helped him bring his walls down.
"I can be my dirtiest, grungiest self — doesn't matter," he said. "She still loves me and accepts me and appreciates me for being that. I think that's the biggest thing."
"Unconditional love is a big part of it," continued Ungert, 29. "I think I've had that before, but I've never been able to fully receive it until just recently."
He also recalled a time when he explained to her, "Hey listen, I just want to let you know these are my faults, these are my flaws. I like to be alone, sometimes I need to get away … I want you to see these sides of me."
"She has always been very encouraging and supportive of all those things," he added.
Miller-Keyes and Unglert met on the most recent season of Paradise in 2019. Though they went through some ups and downs, including a brief split, they ultimately decided to leave as a couple that summer and have been together ever since.
Last June, they celebrated the one-year anniversary of their breakup on the ABC reality show, which also unfolded on Miller-Keyes' birthday.
"Happy one year anniversary of the day you dumped me," Miller-Keyes captioned a picture of the two on Instagram.
"Looking forward to the next 5 days of self-reflection and introspection before returning together. As is tradition," Unglert joked in the comments.