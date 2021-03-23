Bachelor in Paradise's Dean Unglert Opens Up About Caelynn Miller-Keyes' 'Unconditional Love'

The couple met during the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019

During the latest episode of his iHeartRadio podcast, Help! I Suck at Dating, Unglert's co-host, Jared Haibon, asked him what it was about Miller-Keyes, 25, that helped him bring his walls down.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I can be my dirtiest, grungiest self — doesn't matter," he said. "She still loves me and accepts me and appreciates me for being that. I think that's the biggest thing."

"Unconditional love is a big part of it," continued Ungert, 29. "I think I've had that before, but I've never been able to fully receive it until just recently."

He also recalled a time when he explained to her, "Hey listen, I just want to let you know these are my faults, these are my flaws. I like to be alone, sometimes I need to get away … I want you to see these sides of me."

"She has always been very encouraging and supportive of all those things," he added.

Miller-Keyes and Unglert met on the most recent season of Paradise in 2019. Though they went through some ups and downs, including a brief split, they ultimately decided to leave as a couple that summer and have been together ever since.

RELATED VIDEO: Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert Explain Their Commitment Rings

Last June, they celebrated the one-year anniversary of their breakup on the ABC reality show, which also unfolded on Miller-Keyes' birthday.

"Happy one year anniversary of the day you dumped me," Miller-Keyes captioned a picture of the two on Instagram.