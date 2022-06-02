Erb says he doesn't "want to deal with some guy that I met on Paradise standing up and objecting and me tackling him from the pews"

Bachelor in Paradise's Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb Don't Want a Televised Wedding: 'No More Cameras'

Abigail Heringer is done with the televised portion of her time on The Bachelor franchise.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 27, explained why she doesn't want to have a televised wedding — even one sponsored by Bachelor Nation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm very grateful that Paradise gave us the environment for us to meet each other," she told Page Six of her connection with Noah Erb, "but I am also very content to leave that chapter behind us, too."

She added that she wasn't looking for another opportunity to have their relationship on display. "No more cameras. I don't think I would want to."

Erb, 27, sees their potential nuptials from a different perspective. "Weddings are expensive," he began. "I'm like, 'Oh, could I get it all paid for?' That's the finance side of me thinking that."

Ultimately, though, Erb sides with Heringer — and the idea that opening any doors to The Bachelor could bring up drama they'd rather leave behind.

"But I also don't want to deal with some guy that I met on Paradise standing up and objecting and me tackling him from the pews," he added. "I don't want to deal with that … I wouldn't want to do a televised wedding."

Erb and Heringer met on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, which premiered in August 2021. Though the pair were voted "Most Likely to Live Happily Ever After" during the show's "Prom Night," they split before the show's Fantasy Suites and each left Mexico single.