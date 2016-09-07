Bachelor in Paradise Will Be Back for Season 4

We’re knockin’ on heaven’s door … how could we ask for more?

PEOPLE can exclusive reveal that Bachelor in Paradise has been renewed for a fourth season.

The Bachelor and Bachelorette spin-off had its most loved-up finale yet on Tuesday, with a record three engagements closing out the franchise’s time in scenic Mexico.

Next season, another crop of contestants will hope to follow in the footsteps of famously married veterans Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, who found each other in Paradise and made it official with a televised wedding in early 2015.

While Bachelor Nation waits to see Jorge the Bartender’s warm smile once more, fans can look forward to Nick Viall going directly from a resident of Paradise to the leading man of The Bachelor – new episodes begin early next year.