Season 7 of the summer spinoff is set to premiere Aug. 16 on ABC

Bachelor in Paradise: ABC Releases First-Look Photos of Guest Hosts David Spade, Lil Jon and More

On Instagram Thursday, ABC released first-look photos of the four stars, all of whom are set to guest host the upcoming seventh season of Bachelor in Paradise, premiering on Aug 16. PEOPLE previously confirmed their appearances in June.

"Y​​a buoy!✨Welcome our amazing guest hosts to #BachelorInParadise! 🏝🌹" the network captioned the Thursday post.

Several season 7 contestants reacted to the new pics in the comments section below, including Connor Brennan from Katie Thurston's ongoing season of The Bachelorette.

"@lancebass dance party or nah?? 🔥" Brennan wrote, while Mari Pepin added "So excited for this!" and Tammy Ly said she "wouldn't have it any other way."

Other Bachelor Nation stars also commented, with BiP alum Jared Haibon writing, "Okay, this is pretty cool" and Vinny Ventiera sharing that he had "FOMO."

Lance Bass Bachelor in Paradise Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Wells Adams then teased, "Did you guys lose my picture? 😢" Adams, who previously competed on BiP before becoming the show's bartender, will serve as the master of ceremonies for the rose eliminations. He will also step in to guest-host an episode.

Spade, Bass, Burgess and Lil Jon will be helming the Bachelor spinoff in place of previous longtime host Chris Harrison, who exited the franchise last month amid controversy.

His official exit was announced on June 8, four months after he came under fire for seemingly defending then-contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist behavior, which had recently resurfaced online.

Tituss Burgess Bachelor in Paradise Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

"Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of The Bachelor franchise," Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment said in a joint statement. "We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey."

Added Harrison, 49, "I've had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I'm excited to start a new chapter. I'm so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we've made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I've made will last a lifetime."

Harrison will receive a massive payout to step away and stay mum about his departure, according to Deadline.