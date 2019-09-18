New Bachelor Star Peter Weber Recalls How He Found Out He Got the Gig: 'I Just Lost My Mind'

Yes, Peter Weber was in his bedroom at his parents’ house when he got the call to be The Bachelor‘s next leading man.

The 27-year-old airplane pilot from Westlake Village, California — who has long embraced the fact that he still lives at home with his mom and dad — revealed on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he was hanging there in-between flights when producers for the hit ABC series called him with the good news.

“I found out a couple of weeks ago. I was actually in my room … at my parents’ house,” Weber said, responding to the laughs of the audience with humor. “I’m owning it! I was actually by myself, no one was home!”

Though Weber had the gig, the caller didn’t exactly come right out and say it.

“He was kind of being a little sketchy on the phone,” Weber recalled. “I was like, ‘Aww shoot, it’s going to be a no.’ And he does a pause and goes, ‘We want you to be our next Bachelor.’ And I just lost my mind, just started going crazy!”

Unfortunately, Weber — who was sworn to secrecy — had to keep that excitement bottled up.

“The funny part was, I had to fly a red-eye that night from Burbank to Atlanta for my job,” said Weber. “I was like, ‘I have to bring this down again. I have to focus.’ But I was wired for that entire flight. It was crazy.”

Weber placed third on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, and won viewers’ hearts — but ultimately didn’t win Brown’s.

Losing out on love was hard for Weber.

He admitted to DeGeneres on Wednesday’s episode that Brown, 24, broke his heart and that “there was no shortage of passion, that’s for sure” (the two famously had sex four times in a windmill during their Fantasy Suites date).

Watching the show back was challenging. “You’re kind of reliving it again and it brings back all those feelings back again,” he said.

Still, the experience allowed him to get something he desperately needed: closure.

“I was excited to get some closure, close that book and move on,” Weber admitted. “I’m always going to have amazing memories with Hannah. She means a ton to me, but I’m ready for this next journey.”

That closure means that Weber would turn down another chance with Brown, even if she showed up during his season of The Bachelor (Brown is currently single, having dumped ex-fiancé Jen Wyatt after learning that he lied about having a girlfriend when he went on the show).

“I fell in love with her and I’ve been moving on,” Weber said.

“I don’t know if I’ll completely lose all that love in my heart for her, and I kind of hope that I don’t because that will show me what I had is true and it was real, but I’m ready to move on and I’m ready to find my girl,” he said. “And I’m very hopeful that will work out.”

He added: “I’m just ready to immerse myself in this journey and hopefully come out with a fiancé at the end.”

Weber’s gig as the Bachelor was announced on Tuesday, on the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise.

“It’s still hitting me right now, and I feel so grateful right now just to have this opportunity in front of me,” he told Chris Harrison at the end of Tuesday night’s reunion. “I feel emotional right now.”

“This is crazy. This is life-changing. I have truly, my entire life, looked forward to finding my girl, and that first person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with,” he added. ” I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me, and I know it’s going to.”

“I know this whole situation didn’t work out the way I was hoping, but Hannah truly showed me a different love than I had ever felt,” he told PEOPLE exclusively. “So it’s given me hope that I have more love to find. … I’m hopeful that my person is right around the corner.”

Season 24 of The Bachelor is will premiere on Jan. 6, 2020 on ABC. The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays in syndication.