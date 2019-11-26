Hannah Brown just sent shockwaves throughout Bachelor Nation.

During the season finale of Dancing with the Stars on Monday night — during which Brown competed as one of the final four contestants — ABC aired a teaser from the upcoming season of The Bachelor that featured a surprising reunion between the Alabama native and the show’s new leading man, Peter Weber.

In the teaser, Weber, who finished third on her Bachelorette season, receives a surprise visit from Brown.

“I’m so confused right now. What are you doing here?” Weber asks Brown, 25.

“I’m making decisions for my heart,” Brown tells him. “Because I know there’s still something there. And I would do anything for a relationship.”

While sitting side-by-side on a couch, Weber, 28, proceeds to invite Brown to join the women competing on his upcoming season.

“Hannah Brown, what I’m about to say is extremely crazy. What would you say if I asked you to come and be part of the house?” Weber asks a smiling Brown as he rubs her back.

The reunion comes as a shock to Bachelor fans — including Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Demi Burnett, who was sitting in the DWTS ballroom as the teaser aired.

Seemingly in disbelief, Burnett, who is close friends with Brown, shook her head while the reunion footage played.

Also in the teaser, which is filled with lots of kissing, tears, a shirtless Weber and a steamy bathroom makeout session, a contestant tells the Bachelor she might be leaving the show.

“You can’t do these things with other women or I’m leaving,” a woman tells him.

Weber admits, “I don’t want this just to feel like it’s all about sex, but I have been intimate. I can’t lie to you about that.”

“I’m so done. It just hurts. It hurts really bad,” a tearful contestant says.

“I can’t understand how she can give up. There’s so much right now that’s just destroying my heart,” says Weber.

While there’s sure to be lots of drama yet to unfold, Weber promises a life-changing season.

“I have no idea what’s coming, but I know that my life will never be the same,” Weber says as he sits in the cockpit of a small plane.

During Brown’s season of The Bachelorette earlier this year, Weber became known as the man who had sex (four times!) in a windmill during his night in the Fantasy Suite with her.

In fact, ABC harped on that iconic moment in a recent promo for the upcoming season.

After opening with a shot of a plane soaring through the sky (Weber, an airline pilot, has earned himself the nickname “Pilot Pete”), the camera follows a rose petal as it flutters across the screen. The shot then pans out to reveal a windmill, and out comes Weber, looking dashing in a suit and tie and armed with a single red rose.

After Brown ultimately decided to end things with the charming pilot during the Bachelorette season finale in July, she told PEOPLE that it was a decision she didn’t make lightly.

“I was in love with Peter,” Brown said. “I was pulled into different directions every other day. But I had to make a decision. I felt like my heart was broken.”

Although they didn’t end up together, Brown will always remember special memories made with Weber.

“What I’ll miss most about Peter is his genuine love for me,” she said. “The time we had together was real.”

The Bachelor premieres Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.