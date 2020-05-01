The Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss Spotted with NFL Quarterback Mason Rudolph

Earlier this month, the model teased that she and a "mystery man" were having a "little quarantine fling"

Has Hannah Ann Sluss' "mystery man" been revealed?

Earlier this month, the 23-year-old Bachelor star revealed she's been enjoying a "nice little quarantine fling" amid the coronavirus pandemic. And on Wednesday, Sluss was spotted with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Sluss and Rudolph, 24, were seen grabbing coffee in Los Angeles. According to the outlet, it's the third time they've been spotted together recently.

During the April 9 episode of PodcastOne's Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Sluss said that she had gone on a "FaceTime date" with a "mystery man," whom she confirmed is not from the Bachelor franchise.

But after ending her engagement to Peter Weber on the show, Sluss — who was also spotted with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Josh Dobbs in early March — insisted she was keeping things casual.

"I'm not going to be exclusive with anyone for a while," she told Bristowe. "I'm just getting to know different people, as much as I can, virtually, during quarantine. It's weird because I got off the show, I was engaged. Then I was single, but I couldn't go out, couldn't go on a date or really text anyone because people would know I wasn't engaged [anymore]. And then after the show, we go straight into being quarantined."

Weber, 28, has also moved on. PEOPLE confirmed earlier this week that he and Kelley Flanagan, one of his ex-contestants, are officially "a couple." The news comes after the pilot moved into Flanagan's apartment in Chicago amid the pandemic last month.

"Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely," Weber said on the April 7 episode of Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files. "We're not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I'd be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened."