The Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss Has a 'Mystery Man': 'It's Just a Nice Little Quarantine Fling'

Like many of us, Hannah Ann Sluss is hunkered down at home amid the coronavirus outbreak — but she hasn’t completely put her dating life on hold.

During an appearance on Thursday’s episode of PodcastOne’s Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, the 23-year-old Bachelor star teased that she’s been in communication with someone, referring to him only as a “mystery man.” And while she wouldn’t spill many more details, she did confirm that he’s not from the Bachelor franchise.

Sluss — who was spotted with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Josh Dobbs in early March — said she and the unidentified guy had a “FaceTime date,” adding that it’s “just a nice little quarantine fling.”

“And I’ve had someone drop me off coffee. Since times are different, I guess that could be considered kind of a date,” she said when asked about the last date she went on.

Still, she’s not planning on jumping into a relationship anytime soon.

“I’m not going to be exclusive with anyone for a while,” she said. “I’m just getting to know different people, as much as I can, virtually, during quarantine. It’s weird because I got off the show, I was engaged. Then I was single, but I couldn’t go out, couldn’t go on a date or really text anyone because people would know I wasn’t engaged [anymore]. And then after the show, we go straight into being quarantined. I’m like, oh my gosh, my dating life is so dull.”

On The Bachelor, Sluss got engaged to Peter Weber, but they called it quits a month later over his unresolved feelings for his other finalist, Madison Prewett. Though it briefly seemed like they would be getting back together, Weber, 28, and Prewett, 23, announced they had “mutually decided” not to pursue things any further just two days after the season finale in March.

Currently, Weber is staying with another one of his ex-contestants, Kelley Flanagan, in her Chicago apartment amid the pandemic.

“I’m cool with Kelley,” Sluss told Bristowe. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, this is my best friend, now she’s dating my ex-fiancé,’ you know? ‘Cause we met through the show.”

“I’m not going to be angry about it, ’cause I’m just glad to be out of it,” she added. “I’m not missing out or anything.”

Off the Vine is available on on PodcastOne.com, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.