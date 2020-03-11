The Bachelor Finalist Hannah Ann Aluss Spotted with Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Josh Dobbs

Things between Peter Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss obviously didn’t work out — and she may have already moved on.

The 23-year-old old model was apparently spotted with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Josh Dobbs earlier this month. In a photo circulating on Reddit, Sluss and a man resembling Dobbs, 25, can be seen hugging at a bar in Knoxville, Tennessee, Sluss’ hometown.

Reps for ABC and the Jaguars are not commenting.

On Monday and Tuesday’s two-part finale of the ABC reality show, Sluss and Weber, 28, got engaged after his other finalist, Madison Prewett, left the show before the final rose ceremony in Australia. Prewett came to the decision to leave after an emotional day with Weber’s family, where she came to realize their conflicting lifestyles made them incompatible. (She’s extremely religious and is saving herself for marriage.)

Weber was devastated, but ultimately decided to move forward and pursue his relationship with Sluss — even getting down on one knee. But upon returning to the U.S., Weber realized he still had feelings for Prewett, 23. With the cameras rolling, he broke the news to Sluss. They called off their engagement, and she returned the Neil Lane ring he’d given her.

Sluss confronted her ex Tuesday night on After the Final Rose.

“You knew how serious I was about an engagement, you knew me saying yes to you, I was always going to stand by you, even through the worst,” she said. “You told me things that kept me with you. Even after our breakup, you reached out to my parents saying that you were just processing your emotions and that you wished more that anything we had met outside of reality TV. How does that make any sense? You signed up to be the Bachelor. You told me these things that I held onto.”

He apologized, but she got the last word: “Word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man.”

Weber also reunited with Prewett, but the state of their relationship remains unclear, especially given his mother’s vocal disapproval.

Sluss hasn’t addressed the speculation about her and Dobbs, but she indicated she’s single with a cheeky Instagram caption nodding to Weber’s job as a pilot.

“Flyin’ solo… no turbulence accepted,” the model captioned her post, adding, “PERIOD.”