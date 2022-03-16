The two women who Clayton Echard dumped in Iceland sat down with host Jesse Palmer on the After the Final Rose special

This post contains spoilers from Tuesday's finale of The Bachelor.

Rachel and Gabby finally got their chance to confront Bachelor Clayton Echard.

At Tuesday's After the Final Rose special, the two women who Clayton, 28, dumped in Iceland sat down with host Jesse Palmer and opened up about how that breakup felt.

Gabby went first, telling Clayton, "After having watched it back, the first thing that comes to mind is I feel so misled. And I feel like I wasn't given all the information, even though you did have all the information at the times when I was making those decisions on whether I wanted to leave or not. So that is something I didn't expect, I didn't know and I think that really is what hurts the most for me is I truly feel betrayed."

Clayton apologized once more as he told Gabby, "You have every right to feel that way... I feel terrible because I watch it back myself and I feel the emotion and pain you felt and all I wish is that I could've taken that all away and found a better way to approach it than I did, but I promise you I didn't have malicious intent. I just didn't go about things in the best way."

Though Gabby admitted that she doesn't think Clayton is "malicious at all," she told him, "I had given you chances, in the moment, to be more honest with me. When, even at the rose ceremony, when you said you were being transparent but your transparency had conditions."

"When you told me that you were going to leave Iceland with the woman you love the most and you saw my visceral reaction. And then the previous week you were telling Susie that you loved her the most, so you knew that that would be a deal-breaker for me," she continued.

the bachelor finale Gabby and Clayton Gabby and Clayton | Credit: abc

"Before having watched it back, I truly felt that we were on our own journey, as with you and Rachel, as with you and Susie, as you said, you've compartmentalized our relationships," Gabby went on. "Watching it back, everything is so muddled and you are clearly pinning us against each other. It really seems like a competition, which I had expressed to you that I didn't want to be a part of. And it seems like you had your mindset on Susie way before you wanted to tell us and you kept going back to Rachel and I, 'Oh, I want to try this. I want you to meet my family. But I can't stop thinking about Susie but I love Susie the most.' So I just feel extremely dismissed."

"It's okay if I'm not going to be the one with you at the end," she added. "I think that's what the journey is about is to see if you and I are compatible with each other, if we're the best match for each other. But not finding the best woman because who is making those decisions?"

In response, Clayton said he understood her points but he "also had love for you all and I felt that one conversation could change everything."

Gabby was quick to shut down his words, saying, "When you say love, when you say you love someone, you're assuming responsibility to protect them, to care for them and to not hurt them and you didn't do any of those things. I know that you had really, really deep feelings for us. I appreciate that and like I said, I don't think you're malicious, but I don't think you know the weight your words carry. I take words as vow. But your actions could not back up any of those words."

the bachelor finale Gabby at After the Final Rose | Credit: abc

Gabby also spoke to Palmer about her emotions after the breakup, explaining that while "watching the show back has obviously brought up lots of emotions, good and bad, I think these last couple of weeks have been really heavy but I think they've also given me more clarity and the closure that I was looking for."

"I felt betrayed, I felt hurt and I think it's a totally appropriate emotion to feel at the time. it's a natural human emotion," she added. "Of course, I really was [in love with Clayton]. It took me a while to shed my layers and really open up. I don't regret anything, that is who I am as a person and this has helped me learn so much."

Rachel then appeared on the show and opened up about her own emotions, telling Palmer, "I think the hardest part for me, watching this back, is knowing how in love with him I was and ... knowing how hard I fought for our relationship and to see complete disrespect to me and Gabby in the sense that he couldn't even break up with us separately. For me, he broke my heart at the rose ceremony, but I kept going because he had never given me a reason to think it wasn't me. And then he broke my heart for a second time... I just feel like I was so blindsided and watching myself, it feels like an out-of-body experience."

the bachelor rachel Rachel on After the Final Rose | Credit: abc

"I said this from the beginning, I told him, I told his family and my family, I've never felt the way I felt for him," she continued. "For me when I'm truly in love I feel like you need to fight for that person. And I fought all the way to the end way past the point I thought I could go personally... I truly believed it was me."

When asked if she loves Clayton, Rachel responded with a firm no. "Watching him completely disrespect Gabby and I, since the beginning of Iceland, I don't feel like it's possible for me to watch that back and feel like someone who can act like that truly love me. So no I don't have feelings for him," she said.

Then, Clayton appeared on stage, where Rachel confronted him for the very first time.

"I just want to start out by saying none of these emotions are for you or about you. It has nothing to do with any lingering feelings because I became collateral damage in your journey for love," she said. "That was the most completely selfish journey. Watching that back, there was no empathy at all for me or Gabby but you not shedding a single tear, and watching myself, I can't even imagine how you could do that, and I just think it's so disrespectful."

Rachel and Clayton Rachel and Clayton on After the Final Rose | Credit: abc

Like his interaction with Gabby, Clayton was apologetic and repeatedly said he did not intend to hurt Rachel.

"I want you to know that like it does pain me to see this pain, to still watch it back, to realize that I should have taken a step back. I should have checked in with you. I should have made sure that just asking more questions instead of making assumptions," he said. "And I did do that too many times. I made assumptions and I couldn't have been more wrong. And I want you to know that I am incredibly sorry. I really am, you shouldn't have had gone through any of that."

In response, Rachel told Clayton, "I just don't believe you. The fact that this is the first time I'm hearing any sort of apology on camera. We watched what you sent these last two episodes. And you told us you wanted to give us transparency, but you left out the most important things. You left out the part that you already knew who the one was who you love the most. We're gonna see that back. So that's why I just don't believe you. I don't believe you were in love with me at all."

"I don't even know what your version of love is now, since we've last talked about it. I know I loved you. I think that was really obvious," she continued. "But you just completely disrespected me, not only as someone you love but as a human. The rose ceremony and then a group breakup? I wrapped my head around this for months, trying to wonder where it went wrong or what went wrong and watching it back. It was almost as if you cast us aside as quickly as you could to get to the person you love the most."

Rachel's parents also appeared on the episode and were asked if they had any words for Clayton. Both agreed they had things to say — but neglected to share because they weren't "nice" sentiments.

THE BACHELOR Credit: Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty; Pamela Littky/ABC via Getty; Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty

At the time of their breakup, Gabby, 30, expressed her frustration to Clayton, who convinced her to stay in Iceland after she initially declined a rose at the post-Fantasy Suites rose ceremony.

"I'm pissed because I spent the last two days away from my family and my friends who actually give a s--- about me and you don't," the ICU nurse told Clayton in the pre-taped portion of Tuesday's episode.

Though Clayton claimed, "that's not true," Gabby didn't want to hear it.

"I can't believe anything you say, not one thing," she told him. "You asked me to stay because you were pissed and your pride was hurt."

Clayton owned up to feeling hurt, but Gabby wanted an apology. "You don't want to admit that you were wrong," she said.

"I am wrong," Clayton acknowledged. "I'm telling you I'm wrong."

Gabby couldn't stand to hear more and left on her own, not even allowing Clayton to walk her out.

Rachel, however, had a hard time believing Clayton actually sent her packing in Iceland.

"I thought it was us at the end," the flight instructor, 25, told Clayton in the pre-taped footage before she departed. "I couldn't imagine a way it wasn't."

Clayton apologized for his change of heart. "I'm sorry you feel that way but I did feel the connection, I did see a future with you," he insisted. "I had those thoughts. I won't take back anything we had."

Still, he wanted to pursue Susie, despite the fact that she left after Clayton admitted to sleeping with and confessing his feeling to Rachel and Gabby. "My heart wasn't going to allow me to go anywhere else," Clayton told Rachel.