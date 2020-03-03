The Bachelor Finale: Peter Weber's Mom Tells Hannah Ann She's 'Concerned' in Dramatic Sneak Peek

We’re a week away from finding out how Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor will end — and it’s still anyone’s guess.

In a sneak peek at the two-night season finale, Peter’s head is spinning as he heads into his last dates in Australia with Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett.

“I am probably in one of the hardest situations I’ve ever been in in my entire life and so emotionally drained right now,” he says. “My heart is literally split between two women.”

On the one hand, there’s Hannah Ann, with whom it’s been mostly smooth sailing.

“I do love you, I do,” she tells him in one scene. “I’m not afraid to say it, I’m not afraid to show it.”

“I see exactly what I have in front of me, and it’s the most perfect woman,” Peter says. “There’s no question that I’m in love with Hannah Ann. I could see it being me and her in the end, I really could.”

And on the other hand, there’s Madison.

“I think it’s obvious how badly I want to have Madi in my life forever as well,” he admits. “I am in love with her.”

While Madison, a virgin, had previously expressed she wouldn’t be able to move forward if Peter slept with the other women, their relationship appears to be back on track, despite his recent confession that he had gotten “intimate” during his Fantasy Suite dates.

“Thinking about where we just came from to where we are now, and I think about how much I do love and care for you,” she tells him during their date, adding later, “I could see myself loving him for the rest of my life.”

When Peter’s parents arrive Down Under to meet with their potential daughter-in-laws, difficult conversations ensue. In one scene, Peter’s dad questions Madison about whether she thinks they’re “completely compatible,” and in another scene, Peter’s mom Barbara voices her concerns to a tearful Hannah Ann.

“I have to tell you, I’m a little bit concerned,” she says. “Because it’s important you never [try] to change him and he never [tries] to change you.”

Image zoom ABC

And it might be too much for both women to handle.

“I’m just at my breaking point, honestly — I’ve given and I’ve given and I’ve given, and I just want something in return,” says Hannah Ann, later admitting, “Everything in me wants to hold back and just tap out.”

Madison, meanwhile, says she feels like she’s “hanging on by a thread.”

Finally, the clip teases a dramatic final rose ceremony interrupted by host Chris Harrison.

“Before you do what you’re about to do, there’s something I just found out,” he warns.

The next thing we see is Peter lying down on a bed, being comforted by a producer. Then he issues an apology, seemingly to one of his finalists.

“I’m so sorry,” he says through tears. “From the bottom of my heart, I’m so sorry.”

And last but not least, we see Peter’s mom begging him to reconsider.

“Don’t let her go,” she pleads. “Bring her home. Bring her home to us. That’s what love stories are made out of.”

The two-night live finale of The Bachelor airs next Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.