The Bachelor's two-part finale airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on AB

Clayton Echard Says 'I Wish I Never Would've Fallen in Love' Ahead of Dramatic Bachelor Finale

Clayton Echard's journey on The Bachelor is almost over — but the road to get there appears to be quite rocky.

Following the conclusion of Tuesday's fantasy suites episode, Clayton, 28, is heading into his season's finale with only Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey remaining in the competition. Susie Evans left after dropping a "bombshell" on Clayton during their one-on-one date, stating that she couldn't "get past" him being intimate with the other women.

The ABC reality series provided a preview of the two-part finale after Tuesday's episode, which sees Clayton "so broken" as he tries to navigate his final weeks with the women.

In the clip, Clayton's own father, Brian, even tells him he "screwed the pooch" in this situation. As a result, Clayton responds through a shaky voice: "I wish I never would've fallen in love."

At one point, Clayton tells remaining contenders Rachel and Gabby he wants to be "fully transparent" with them: "I am in love with each of you and I also was intimate with both of you."

And naturally, Rachel and Gabby don't take the news well. "He's in love with all of us," says Rachel. "So how can I be special at all?"

"I had no idea this was going to happen," Clayton later tells his parents, which leads his dad to reply, "Don't blame anyone but yourself."

But the drama isn't over just yet, as host Jesse Palmer eventually visits Clayton to deliver some game-changing information. "I've got some news that I think is going to change everything for you," says Jesse, 43.

Toward the teaser trailer's end, Clayton admits: "I want to believe loves here, but I just don't know what's going to happen."

Previously teasing his season, Clayton opened up to PEOPLE about what he experienced throughout his rocky Bachelor journey. At the time, the former athlete admitted to being "cautiously optimistic" about the process.

"I just promised myself I would be transparent and not hold back. And I followed my heart," he said. "I promised myself I wouldn't fall in love with multiple women but I fell in love with three."

Added Echard, "At that point, I accepted it but I realized I was going to have to stop using absolutes. I handled it to the best of my ability. It wasn't perfect! I learned a lot of lessons. And that's life."