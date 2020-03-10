The Bachelor Finale: Peter Weber's Mom Barbara Begs to Know Who He Picked in Sneak Peek

We still don’t know how Peter Weber‘s Bachelor journey will end — but we do know how his mom feels about his finalists.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode, the second half of a two-part finale, the pilot returns home after filming his final dates in Australia with Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss — and the final rose ceremony. He meets with his parents, Barbara and Peter Sr., and his brother, Jack, to fill them in on what’s happened since they last saw him.

“So I just got back from Australia, and my family knows nothing yet,” he says. “This is a huge moment.”

Peter’s parents are especially anxious to get caught up.

“It’s been a week, almost, right?” Peter Sr. says. “I’m just on pins and needles right now. I hope we see the happy ending that we all have been hoping for.”

As we saw on Monday’s episode, after meeting separately with both women, the Webers were eager for Peter to pick Hannah Ann. They openly expressed their concerns about Peter and Madison’s conflicting lifestyles, which, by her own admission, opened Madison’s eyes to their differences. On their final date, she called it quits with Peter and left the show — but his family still had no idea.

When Peter walks in, Barbara immediately dissolves into tears.

“Long time no see since Aussie land,” Peter says, giving them each a hug.

“Tell us!” Barbara pleads as soon as they sit down.

“I just wanted to see you guys in person and talk, obviously, about what happened,” Peter says. “You know, when I was able to see you guys out in Australia, I listened to every word that you said. But it’s been tough. I knew that at the end of the day, if I follow my heart, then you guys, I know, would back me up and be happy for me.”

But did he get the happy ending after all? That’s still unclear.

“I had all this hope that I would be able to really start a beautiful relationship,” he starts telling his family as Barbara interrupts, asking, “Who is it?!”

The live season finale of The Bachelor continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.