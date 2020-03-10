WARNING: This post contains spoilers from Monday’s episode of The Bachelor.

After weeks of mounting anticipation and endless speculation, the season finale of The Bachelor is finally here.

Monday night’s episode, the first half of a two-part finale, picked up with Peter Weber admitting his heart was “split between two women” — Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss.

To help guide him through the decision, his parents, Barbara and Peter Sr., and his brother, Jack, traveled all the way to Alice Springs, Australia, to meet with him and his two finalists. He filled them in on everything that had happened so far, including the rough patch he and Madison hit during Fantasy Suite week.

Madison, who is saving herself for marriage, had expressed that she wouldn’t be able to move forward if Peter slept with the other women. While she was devastated after he confessed that he had gotten “intimate” during his Fantasy Suite dates, she ultimately decided to stick around. And though Peter was glad she had stayed, his family was immediately concerned they might be incompatible.

RELATED: How Will The Bachelor End? All the Hints Peter Weber Has Shared About His Finale So Far

But it was Hannah Ann’s turn to meet them first — and suffice it to say, she blew them away. She was excited and emotional from the get-go, eager to express her feelings as much as possible.

“I want you to know how much I do love your son,” she told Barbara through tears. “And this has been the hardest process for me, to not exactly get that in return. This could be our last week together — but at the same time, I’d rather be all in, say how I feel, be completely present, than hold back and be closed off.”

With Peter, it was “love at first sight,” the 23-year-old model proudly told Peter Sr., reiterating how serious she was about the relationship.

Image zoom Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty;

But Peter was torn. “Somehow, in some way, I’ve been able to give my heart to two different people,” he said. “And I have one that’s making it easier on me and one that’s making it not so easy. I don’t know how I’m going to do this.”

The next day, it was Madison’s turn to spend some time with the Webers, whom she’d already met during her first one-on-one with Peter. Before she and Peter headed inside, they sat down for a difficult conversation — their first real chunk of alone time since she had walked away from their Fantasy Suite date.

“I walked away from our last conversation at dinner really frustrated and really hurt,” she told him. “This is your journey and you are a big boy and you can make decisions for yourself, but I did want you to understand the weight and the gravity and the importance of that week for me, and what I was okay with and what I wasn’t okay with. Up until that point, I hadn’t asked you for anything, I’d only focused on our relationship. I had defended you and trusted you and been there for you and in that moment, I felt like you really just put your feelings and your needs and you wants way above mine.”

Peter apologized again for hurting her, then voiced a concern of his own: that she still hadn’t expressed her feelings towards him.

“Maybe you’re not on the level that I’m at with you, and that’s okay,” he said. “But I feel like [at] this point, with me being so close to this type of decision, that’s something that I should know.”

Madison, by her own admission, was a wreck. “I feel like I’m kind of hanging on by a thread, if I’m just being honest,” she said. “I need to feel confident and sure and at peace, and I don’t feel that right now.”

But as they hugged long and hard, and Peter begged her not to leave, something shifted — and she finally expressed that she did love him. “As mad as I was with you that night, I didn’t want to leave your arms,” she said.

Image zoom Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty; Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty

Peter, grinning from ear to ear, wiped away her tears and escorted her inside, where his family was waiting. A slightly awkward conversation ensued, as Madison addressed the elephant in the room.

“I think we have different expectations and I voiced to Peter that personally, it would be hard if he were to sleep with someone else, for me to feel good about continuing to move forward in our relationship,” she said. “It hasn’t been easy, but I love him, and I do see a future with him, and I could see myself loving him for the rest of my life.”

When she sat down with Peter Sr., he gently inquired whether she truly felt she and Peter were compatible. The 23-year-old foster parent recruiter acknowledged there were “a lot of differences,” including their levels of faith.

RELATED: Rachel Lindsay Says Bachelor Franchise ‘Doesn’t Reflect the Real World,’ Claims It Won’t Survive

Peter’s conversation with his little brother was even more black-and-white. “Obviously, you’re very physical in relationships,” Jack said. “Let’s assume you go with Madi. So now you’re talking about this whole period of not actually having sex until you’re fully married. Do you think that’s something that you realistically see yourself doing?”

Peter insisted it was, as long as it was with someone whom he loved. But Jack pressed further, pointing out the differences between Peter and Madison’s lifestyles — notably, that Madison is very religious, while Peter is more of a fun-loving partygoer.

And perhaps no one was as direct as Barbara. “I understand that you’re very religious,” she told Madison. “Peter, he’s very spiritual, like I’m spiritual. But I just wonder how important it would be for you to have someone that’s on your same level of faith — because [Peter] is completely different. And Peter’s lifestyle, I don’t know if you’re aware of it, but he socializes, he parties.”

“I don’t want anyone to change him, because he is who he is, and we love him the way he is,” she continued. “I respect you for your values … but to tell someone else, when there are other girls that he has very strong feelings for, whether he wants to get physical with them or emotional, that’s up to him.”

Madison refused to apologize for her “standards.” But she did acknowledge their relationship wasn’t perfect.

“There are a lot of differences, and there are a lot of things that we’re facing right now,” she said. “I think at the end of the day you have to ask yourself, is it worth it? Is he worth it, are you worth it, is it worth fighting for?”

Will you accept this rose? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free weekly Bachelor Nation newsletter to get the latest news on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and everything in between!

By the end of the afternoon, it was clear where Peter’s family stood. As they saw it, on the one hand, there was Hannah Ann, who seemingly fit perfectly into Peter’s life, and on the other hand, there was Madison, who was raising “a lot of concerns and a lot of red flags.”

Madison herself admitted her eyes had been opened.

“What an emotional, hard, long, exhausting day,” she said. “But even though it was really hard, I think it really opened my eyes to a lot that I had kind of been running from. We are on different pages in what we want, what we need, what we expect, how we live — like, literally in every way.”

RELATED: Look Back at 27 of the Most Memorable Bachelor Finale Gowns in Franchise History

After saying goodbye, Peter headed back inside, where his mom burst into tears. A dramatic back-and-forth ensued as Barbara insisted Madison wasn’t the girl for him, begging him to choose Hannah Ann instead.

“Madison is a sweet girl, a lovely girl,” she said. “But Hannah Ann is an angel on earth. And I want him to make the right choice.”

“You have a perfect girl right in front of you, and you’re going to risk that?” she pleaded. “Hannah Ann loves you with all of her heart. Don’t let her go. Bring her home. Bring her home to us. We will welcome her with open arms. We will welcome her with all the love in the world. She’s a dream come true, and God has placed her there for you.”

Peter was more frustrated than ever. “I don’t have their support with Madison. It sucks, it really sucks,” he said. “But if I can understand it, why does it matter? I’m the one that would spend the rest of my life with her, no one else.”

The next day, he headed out on his final date with Madison: a helicopter ride to Uluru, a massive sandstone monolith sacred to indigenous Australians. Despite the stunning scene, Madison was distracted. She had already made up her mind that it was over.

Image zoom John Fleenor/ ABC

“It’s definitely hard for me to really be fully present in this moment,” she said. “Because we’re at that place right now where we have fought, we haven’t given up, but I’ve just realized, you know, it’s kind of time to surrender.”

Soon enough, she broke the news to Peter. “I think about love, and I think about how much I want you, and I want this so badly,” she said. “But I think when you want something so badly, a lot of times you can’t see clearly. As much as we want this, I don’t know that we can give each other what we need.”

“I think a lot of things have been brought more into focus over the past day or so — like how different we are, when it comes to marriage, when it comes to faith, when it comes to lifestyle,” she continued. “I want this so bad but I have to realistic. … I don’t know that we’re the best for each other.”

Peter was devastated. They hugged goodbye, and Madison left in tears — though she said she knew in her heart that she had made the right decision.

When Peter woke up the next morning, he was in shock. “It’s not like feelings just disappear for a girl that I was in love with overnight,” he said. “They’re still here, and that’s part of the struggle for me. I’m still trying to pick up those pieces and right now I definitely am doubting how much my heart can take.”

“Emotionally drained,” he met with Chris Harrison, explaining that while he was mourning his breakup with Madison, he was still in love with Hannah Ann. And even though things were “all up in the air,” he decided to proceed with their final date. After spending the morning at a kangaroo sanctuary, Peter thanked Hannah Ann for “never wavering” throughout the process. But while Hannah Ann didn’t know Madison had left, she did sense that something with Peter was “off.”

Image zoom John Fleenor/ ABC

Image zoom John Fleenor/ ABC

That night, he met her in her hotel room and admitted his heart was “being pulled in two different directions.”

“It’s not what I want to hear,” she said, crying. “It just hurts when I’m so sure and you’re not. That’s what hurts to hear. But I respect your honesty and I know from my standpoint I can’t do anything more.”

With that, they hugged goodbye. Stay tuned as the live season finale of The Bachelor continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and share your thoughts in PEOPLE’s exclusive Facebook group for fans of the franchise.