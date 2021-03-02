Bachelor Fans Think Heather Martin Was Edited Out of Matt James' Women Tell All Special

Though Heather Martin did not have her moment in the hot seat during Monday night's Bachelor: Women Tell All special, eagle-eyed fans are convinced they spotted her among the rest of the women at the taping.

In certain frames, Martin — who made only a brief appearance on Matt James' season — appears to be sitting in the back row next to Kit Keenan, prompting viewers to wonder if she filmed a segment that didn't make it into the two-hour episode.

"@BachelorABC why are you acting like we can't see Heather sitting back there next to Kit?!?!" one Twitter user wrote. "Why was she invited and then WHY was she cut?!"

"They really made Heather quarantine for no reason AGAIN," tweeted another.

Added another, "Did ABC really think they could sneak Heather in without us noticing?"

"I DONT CARE ABOUT THE BLOOPERS I WANT TO KNOW WHY HEATHER MARTIN IS THERE," another fan wrote.

As fans recall, Martin, who appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor in 2019, dropped in on James' current season after her best friend, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, said James was "the perfect match" for her.

While James ultimately sent her home, telling her it was too late in the season to begin exploring a new relationship, Martin still managed to make her mark after she arrived at the resort in a minivan.

The modest choice of vehicle raised some questions that Martin later answered on Instagram.

"I just have to say, I legitimately pulled up to the rental car place and I don't know if they didn't have any other cars, but they're just like, 'So, is a minivan OK?'" she recalled on her Instagram Story. "And of course I didn't think twice and I was like, 'Yeah, I'd love a minivan.' I didn't realize until later that was a weird thing!"