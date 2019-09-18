Bachelor Fans Slam Franchise for Not Naming Mike Johnson the First Black Bachelor

Peter Weber has officially been named the next Bachelor — but not everyone is happy with the decision.

After Weber was announced during the Bachelor in Paradise reunion on Tuesday, fans flocked to social media to express their disappointment in the franchise seemingly passing over Mike Johnson as the next lead.

Had Johnson been cast, he would have made history as the first black man and the first military veteran to become the Bachelor — something fans say they were eager to see.

Sooo @BachelorABC it’s 2019 and the show has already been on for too long. Y’all not going to pick a beautiful black man as a Bachelor like Mike Johnson. SMH. — Tracy Severe (@tracy_severe) September 18, 2019

@BachelorABC you guys are still so close minded. Big Mike would have made an awesome bachelor. — catherine lovelace (@herlve) September 18, 2019

@chrisbharrison so did you just try to replace Mike being the first black bachelor with Peter being the first guy to live close to the mansion? #thebachelor #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/23450GUyAp — Marlisha Scott (@MarlishaScott) September 18, 2019

Once again the producers of #TheBachelor bailed in having fan favorite Mike as the first Black Bachelor, by once again going with the aww shucks guy in Peter. #BachelorinParadise — Kevin Lockett (@kevinlockett) September 18, 2019

The next bachelor should had been Mike but y’all didn’t want a black man so whatever. #BachelorInParadise — Erik (@perezerik94) September 18, 2019

I couldn’t be anymore unimpressed by Peter being the bachelor @BachelorABC #BORING — Ali Furlong (@alicat_fur) September 18, 2019

@ABCNetwork and @BachelorABC are racist for NEVER having a black man for Bachelor! SHAME!!!!! — Christine Jones (@flyroagirl) September 18, 2019

It’s a massive missed opportunity that #TheBachelor is once again going to be a white man. Mike Johnson would’ve been the perfect choice. A charming, vulnerable, and strong black Bachelor is the representation the world needs right now. There’s always season 25 though, right? — Dylan MacDowell (@dylanmacdowell) September 18, 2019

@chrisbharrison Why ABC will not choose a black man to be the bachelor. I was sure hoping for Mike Johnson. He is handsome, intelligent & mannerable. — DaluvableDiva (@jaylenrome449) September 18, 2019

ABC really picked Pilot Pete when they had the perfect man in Mike Johnson. Suddenly I’m busy from January to May on Monday nights from 8pm-10pm. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Ve3IljZsaK — Crystal (@CrystalNievesM) September 18, 2019

Mike Johnson should’ve been the next bachelor 🥺💔 — sand 🌷 (@sandraamador99) September 18, 2019

You made Peter #TheBachelor when you had a WHOLE Mike Johnson sitting right there. What. Are. You. Doing. — Dev (@wonderindev) September 18, 2019

*mike johnson exists* chris harrison: our next #bachelor is another basic vanilla pilot pic.twitter.com/okBTUeDJkH — Kiley O'Toole (@kileyzatoole) September 18, 2019

I can't believe you didn't pick Mike Johnson. So freaking disappointed. #bachelorsowhite — Nicole Garcia (@NikkiGarcia111) September 18, 2019

justice for mike johnson — Erin Moran (@ernmrntweets) September 18, 2019

Fans were especially hopeful that they would see Johnson hand out roses after Chris Harrison said he stood a solid chance of taking the lead next season.

“Of course he’s a contender [for Bachelor],” Harrison told PEOPLE earlier this summer. “How could he not be a contender with that smile? He’s one of my favorite people we’ve ever had on the show. He’s a love of a man. I don’t know him that well, and I consider him a really good friend.”

Johnson even had former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on his side.

“I’m a huge proponent for Mike to be the next Bachelor,” Lindsay, 34, previously told PEOPLE. “I say it anytime I get a platform to talk about it. I just feel like they haven’t had a person of color, well, they had Juan Pablo — they never had a black male lead before.”

But while some were disappointed in the decision, others were thrilled to see Weber get a second chance at love.

NOBODY IS GOOD ENOUGH FOR YOU PETER #TheBachelor — Pam (@pampamesp) September 18, 2019

Peter being the new bachelor just made my entire year brb while I cry 😭😭😭❤️❤️ — Hailey Cherry (@HaileyCherry) September 18, 2019

A whole season of my drooling and swooning over Peter #TheBachelor!!!! I’m here for it 🌹 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uiWGG2srlB — Christina Bourgeois (@tina_celina) September 18, 2019

I’m not gonna lie I am the happiest I have ever been at this year’s choice to be #thebachelor #bachelorpete — Ajay Rochester (@ajayrochester) September 18, 2019

PETER IS THE NEXT BACHELOR OH MY GOSH IVE NEVED BEEN SO HAPPY IN MY LIFE — dani (@ssweetflicker) September 18, 2019

is it too late to sign up to be on the bachelor or what bc i love me some peter!!!!!! — SO ⭐️ (@sydney_outler) September 18, 2019

Bro Peter the bachelor???? I’m screaming. I’m so ready. — Ashton (@ashtonezell1) September 18, 2019

I will sleep WELL tonight knowing Peter is the bachelor — han (@hannah_moberg) September 18, 2019

Peter is the bachelor. Sign me up. @BachelorABC — Michelle (@michelleflorres) September 18, 2019

And Weber couldn’t be more ready to take on the challenge of dating 30 women in hopes of finding his future wife.

“It’s still hitting me right now, and I feel so grateful right now just to have this opportunity in front of me,” Weber, 27, told Chris Harrison at the end of Tuesday night’s BiP reunion.

“I feel emotional right now. This is crazy. This is life-changing. I have truly, my entire life, looked forward to finding my girl, and that first person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with. … I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me, and I know it’s going to,” he said.

Season 24 of The Bachelor will premiere on Jan. 6, 2020 on ABC.