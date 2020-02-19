Bachelor Fans Are Loving Cazzie David's Impersonation of Victoria F.: 'Cazzie for Bachelorette'

Bachelor Nation may have discovered their new favorite Bachelorette.

On Tuesday, Cazzie David left fans of the ABC dating series in awe when she delivered an impersonation of contestant Victoria Fuller on Nick Viall‘s podcast, Viall Files.

In a clip that Viall, 39, shared to Instagram — which he captioned, “Impressions and Hometowns with @cazziedavid” — the 26-year-old actress, who is Larry David‘s daughter, impersonated Fuller from Monday’s episode, when she argued with Peter Weber.

“No I don’t? You know what, I don’t even wanna talk about it. There’s nothing to say. I’m actually disgusted right now. Like you’re going to sit there and say that to me? No I can’t,” Cazzie said, echoing Fuller’s comments when she fought with Weber, 28, outside her house.

Both Viall and a woman in the background could be heard cracking up as Cazzie acted out the scene.

RELATED: The Bachelor‘s Victoria Fuller Was Arrested for DWI in 2017

Cazzie continued: “He’s like, ‘But you don’t fight for this. You’re not fighting for this.’ She’s like, ‘No.’ He’s like, ‘You disagree, you don’t think so.’ She’s like, ‘I disagree, yeah I disagree. I haven’t? Oh, I haven’t? That’s funny, that’s funny.’ “

Cazzie then admitted to Viall, “I listened to it on the car on the way here again.”

Many of Viall’s followers applauded Cazzie, including The O.C. star Rachel Bilson, who has been on the podcast before. “Best thing I’ve watched,” she commented.

Said Sarah Herron, who appeared on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, “Cazzie for Bachelorette.”

Image zoom Cazzie David and Victoria Fuller Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty; Maarten de Boer/ABC

An outpouring of fans also commented on the post.

“Amazing and i love her,” wrote one.

“Its too good,” said another.

“This is amazing!!” commented one user.

Said yet another, “She’s great! Sounds just like Victoria.”

During Monday’s episode, Fuller and Weber got into it right before he was set to meet her family in Virginia Beach, Virginia, after his ex Merissa Pence — whose face was blurred out in the episode – warned the pilot to be careful of Fuller, claiming that she’s “broken up many relationships.”

Weber confronted Fuller about the accusations outside her family’s home. But immediately, Fuller’s confusion turned to anger. She insisted she hadn’t broken up any relationships and said she was “disgusted” by Weber, accusing him of taking Pence’s side.

After a heated back-and-forth transpired between the two, the pair went their separate ways until the next morning, when Fuller arrived at Weber’s hotel room to apologize.

Image zoom Peter Weber and Victoria Fuller ABC

RELATED: Who Is Merissa Pence? What to Know About Bachelor Peter Weber’s Ex Girlfriend

And the apology proved to be enough. After everyone flew back to Los Angeles for the rose ceremony, Fuller received one of the final three roses, along with Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett.

Stay tuned for the Fantasy Suites next week, and share your thoughts on the latest episode in PEOPLE’s exclusive Facebook group for fans of the franchise.

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.