Bachelor Fans Can Now Book Chris Harrison to Officiate Their Weddings

Turns out, you don’t have to be a member of Bachelor Nation to have Chris Harrison at your wedding.

Fans can now request to have the host of the hit ABC franchise officiate their wedding, according to his new website.

“Since 2012 Chris Harrison is an ordained minister with Universal Life Church,” states the site. “He customizes each of his weddings to the couple.”

In order to say “I do” in front of Harrison, couples must provide their wedding date, location and additional details for consideration. The website does not list a price.

After a Reddit user discovered the option on the website, fans couldn’t help but joke about all the Bachelor references Harrison could drop during the ceremony.

“I’d make him say, ‘I can confirm that these two people are definitely here for the right reasons and this won’t be the most dramatic ceremony ever,” one user wrote.

“I’d make him say, ‘This will be the most dramatic ceremony ever,'” added another.

Not getting married? Harrison’s website also offers the option to have him send a personalized video or host non-wedding events.

The host has played a big part in several Bachelor couples’ fairytale ceremonies. Harrison’s first officiating gig was actually off-camera, for friends and Bachelor producers Cassie Lambert and Pete Scalettar in 2012.

Harrison, 48, most recently officiated Bachelor in Paradise stars Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone’s destination wedding in June. He also married Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham in Hawaii in January 2019.

“It was an incredible wedding week,” Harrison wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos from Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham’s wedding. “My blessings and prayers to Mr & Mrs Luyendyk and baby Luyendyk on the way. For now it’s Aloha!”