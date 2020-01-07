The Bachelor Fans Are Obsessed with Peter Weber's 'Precious' Parents Renewing Their Vows

Image zoom Peter Weber and his parents peter webber/Instagram

WARNING: This post contains spoilers from Monday’s season premiere of The Bachelor.

Pilot Pete set the romance bar high for his first one-and-one date as Bachelor.

On Monday night’s premiere of The Bachelor, Peter Weber invited Madison, a 23-year-old foster parent recruiter from Auburn, Alabama, to an intimate vow renewal ceremony for his dad, Peter Weber Sr., and mom, Barbara Figarola Weber.

“I feel so welcomed by everyone here,” Madison said during the date . “This was the most incredible first date I’ve ever been on in my life.”

As far as Bachelor Nation is concerned, the parents stole the show. The couple of 31 years met when Peter Sr. was working as a pilot (like his son!) and Barbara was a flight attendant. Now, they live conveniently near the Bachelor Mansion with Pete.

Peter Sr. and Barbara first endeared themselves to viewers last season on The Bachelorette, and Monday’s episode sealed the deal.

“Wait I’m crying over Peter’s parents vows,” one fan wrote.

“I’m not exaggerating when I say I would die for Peter’s parents,” another tweeted.

“PETE YOUR PARENTS ARE PRECIOUS,” The Bachelorette season 15 contestant Garrett Powell tweeted.

The Bachelorette season 7 winner J.P. Rosenbaum wondered why the Webers chose to renew their vows after 31 years of marriage instead of 30 (something tells us it has to do with a little reality show he may be aware of), but he called the milestone “impressive & inspiring.”

“How many girls are going to cry once they hear about Madison’s wedding date?” asked Danielle Maltby of The Bachelor season 21 and Bachelor in Paradise season 4.

Diggy Moreland (The Bachelorette season 13 and BiP season 4) joked, “Peter bringing his first date to a vow renewal, whereas, I took mine to get free samples at Macy’s. I got to do better.”

As pure as the vow renewal was, some fans poked fun at Madison magically catching the bouquet.

“Realllyyyyy the bouquet too,” one tweeted.

“What are the CHANCES,” another quipped.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.