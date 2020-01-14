The Bachelor Fans Left Perplexed After Maple Syrup Bottle Mysteriously Appears on Table

You’ve heard about the Game of Thrones coffee cup — now allow us to introduce The Bachelor pancake toppings.

As Monday night’s episode was airing on ABC, a few viewers spotted something awry during the cocktail party at the mansion: a bottle of maple syrup and a can of whipped cream that mysteriously appeared on the coffee table in the living room without explanation.

“is it just me or is that maple syrup on the table??” one fan tweeted.

Added another, “A very casual bottle of Aunt Jemima Maple Syrup on the Bachelor coffee table during date night.”

And another, “Yo this maple syrup needs to leave the shot.”

is it just me or is that maple syrup on the table?? #bachelor #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/vVykHYdlAE — Gabby Berthiaume (@gabbyberthiaume) January 14, 2020

A very casual bottle of Aunt Jemima Maple Syrup on the Bachelor coffee table during date night #TheBachelorABC disclaimer: I’m watching the national championship and this picture was texted to me relax I swear pic.twitter.com/OBxrsllQOh — Zach Dendas (@Zdendas1) January 14, 2020

Yo this maple syrup needs to leave the shot. @BachelorABC — Valley Bro (@Woke_Biz) January 14, 2020

Why is there maple syrup on the coffee table in the bachelor house? #TheBachelorABC — forester baddie baer (@emilybaer_rawr) January 14, 2020

Did anyone else notice the bottle of maple syrup sitting on the coffee table during the bachelor tonight? Why is no one talking about this? I’m sorry but tonight should have been about SyrupGate… — Lia Veley (@LiaaCatherinee) January 14, 2020

According to a thread on Reddit, there’s a simple enough explanation: The supplies were courtesy of one of the contestants, Mykenna, who was seen holding them in another shot. Fans on Twitter also made the Mykenna connection.

Presumably, she was somehow using them as props during her time with Peter Weber that night, but that particular moment wasn’t shown during the episode, which was dominated by the #ChampagneGate drama between Kelsey and Hannah Ann.

Did anyone else notice that MyKenna walked in with maple syrup and whipped cream after her time with Peter? @BachelorABC WTF? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/840vQvC0RD — Jenna (@JDMG183) January 14, 2020

@BachelorABC This girl just walked in with a bottle of maple syrup and whip cream and you guys are just going to ignore that… — Alex Dube (@DubeAlex3) January 14, 2020

RELATED: Game of Thrones Showrunners Address Coffee Cup ‘Mistake’ for the First Time — ‘It Was Just Funny’

Of course, we can’t help but be reminded of the errant coffee cup that snuck its way into Westeros last year. The now-infamous modern-day disposable cup that was seen in Game of Thrones‘ “Last of the Starks” episode rested on a table in Winterfell’s great hall during a post-battle feast and was digitally removed from the scene on HBO Go.

The network took a lighthearted approach in their response to the flub, joking in a statement that “the latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.