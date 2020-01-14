The Bachelor Fans Left Perplexed After Maple Syrup Bottle Mysteriously Appears on Table

On Monday night's episode, the object popped up during Peter Weber's cocktail party without explanation
You’ve heard about the Game of Thrones coffee cup — now allow us to introduce The Bachelor pancake toppings.
As Monday night’s episode was airing on ABC, a few viewers spotted something awry during the cocktail party at the mansion: a bottle of maple syrup and a can of whipped cream that mysteriously appeared on the coffee table in the living room without explanation.
“is it just me or is that maple syrup on the table??” one fan tweeted.
Added another, “A very casual bottle of Aunt Jemima Maple Syrup on the Bachelor coffee table during date night.”
And another, “Yo this maple syrup needs to leave the shot.”
According to a thread on Reddit, there’s a simple enough explanation: The supplies were courtesy of one of the contestants, Mykenna, who was seen holding them in another shot. Fans on Twitter also made the Mykenna connection.
Presumably, she was somehow using them as props during her time with Peter Weber that night, but that particular moment wasn’t shown during the episode, which was dominated by the #ChampagneGate drama between Kelsey and Hannah Ann.
Of course, we can’t help but be reminded of the errant coffee cup that snuck its way into Westeros last year. The now-infamous modern-day disposable cup that was seen in Game of Thrones‘ “Last of the Starks” episode rested on a table in Winterfell’s great hall during a post-battle feast and was digitally removed from the scene on HBO Go.
The network took a lighthearted approach in their response to the flub, joking in a statement that “the latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”
The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.