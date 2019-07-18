Embattled Bachelor Creator Mike Fleiss 'Not Involved with the Day to Day' of Franchise: Source

The allegations against Mike Fleiss by his estranged wife Laura will not affect the production of the incredibly successful Bachelor franchise he created, a source tells PEOPLE.

This week, Laura, who says she is pregnant, filed a complaint alleging that he’d verbally and physically abused her because she refused to have an abortion.

“Mike is the creator of the show, but he is not the showrunner. While he is involved in certain aspects of the franchise, he is by no means involved in the day to day,” the source says, adding that “he spends much of his time in Hawaii, and the show runs independently of him.”

The source adds that “there have never been any issues with Mike on The Bachelor. Warner Bros. is concerned and looking into the allegations, but it’s business as usual for the show.”

Fleiss was ordered by a judge on Tuesday to stay 100 yards away from Laura, a former Miss Wisconsin, after she filed for the emergency domestic violence restraining order against Mike, 55, alleging that he physically attacked her and “demanded” she get an abortion over the July 4 weekend, according to her declaration obtained by The Blast. Laura, 31, said in the documents that she is “approximately 10 weeks pregnant.”

A Los Angeles judge granted a temporary restraining order against Mike, according to court documents obtained by Deadline. The order will expire at the end of his next court hearing, which is scheduled for Aug. 6.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. previously told PEOPLE in a statement that they are “aware of these serious allegations, and are looking into them.”

Mike — who filed for divorce shortly before Laura came forward — responded with his own declaration, in which he denied Laura’s claims and requested primary custody of their son Ben, 4.

“I have not hurt, attacked, or attempted to physically harm Laura or our child … in any way,” he stated, according to court documents obtained by The Blast, going on to allege that on July 6, “Laura was the aggressor during the incident and physically attacked me.”

“After the incident, Laura was initially remorseful. I was leaving Hawaii for work commitments in Los Angeles. I spent time with Ben at the house in Hawaii prior to leaving for Los Angeles. A few days after the incident, Laura stopped all communication with me,” he alleges. “I don’t know where Ben is and I want custody of him because of Laura’s instability.”

The pair met in 2012 when she was a participant in the Miss America pageant and he was a judge. They got married on April 6, 2014 in a ceremony officiated by the show’s host, Chris Harrison.

If you suspect domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.