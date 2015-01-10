Bachelor Couples Who Made Love Last

A look at the six reality TV pairs who stood by each other after the final rose – and beyond

Bachelorette Andi Dorfman may have just split with fiancé Josh Murray, but after 12 years and 33 seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and its spin-offs (Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise), somewhere between all the group dates, hometown visits and rose ceremonies, some true love connections have formed. In fact, six couples have turned their on-camera connection into ’til-death-do-us-part love.

The first runner-up of the debut season of The Bachelor found her soul mate once it was her turn to do the picking. “I think if you keep your life open to possibilities, then crazy things can happen – like falling in love on television,” Rehn told PEOPLE last year. Rehn, 42, and Sutter, 40, tied the knot on Dec. 6, 2003, and have two children together, son Max, 7½, and daughter Blakesley, 5½. The pair found that moving away from Hollywood and focusing on their relationship kept their marriage strong. They even renewed their vows in December 2013.

Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney (The Bachelor, season 13)

This couple came together only after Mesnick, 38, reversed his decision and rescinded his televised proposal to Melissa Rycroft, 31 – and asked Malaney, 30, for a second chance on the “After the Final Rose” special of The Bachelor. The pair wed on Feb. 10, 2010, and had their first child, Riley Anne, three years later. “I love watching Molly with her – that awe of loving someone so much,” Mesnick says.

Hebert, 30, accepted 37-year-old Rosenbaum’s proposal in Fiji during the season finale in 2011, and the two have been together ever since. The show’s host, Chris Harrison, 43, married the couple the following year in a ceremony that aired on ABC. Hebert and Rosenbaum welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Fordham Rhys, this past fall and say it has brought them closer together. “Parenthood has allowed us to realize what is important to us,” Hebert told PEOPLE exclusively. “Throughout our relationship, our bond always seems to grow stronger with each milestone we reach.”

Lowe, 31, and Giudici, 28, met on the show in 2012 and wed in January 2014 in front of six million television viewers. The duo then headed to Tahiti for an intimate honeymoon. Now, Mr. and Mrs. Lowe are getting ready to celebrate their first wedding anniversary and recently shared their tips for making marriage work. “Keep it fun,” Lowe says. “We’ve kept that [attitude] alive and it keeps our marriage fresh and young.”

Siegfried, 27, and Hartsock, 28, have been engaged since the Oregon native popped the question during the season finale in May 2013. The two haven’t announced a wedding date, but Siegfried keeps the relationship fun by surprising his fiancée with flowers, and Hartsock makes sure to get a kiss before she leaves for work each day. And they don’t let their busy schedules don’t keep them apart. “We do plan date nights and think it’s important to do so,” Hartsock told TheNest.com. “We love having our friends over and will usually make dinner.”

