The Bachelor's Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Joke They 'Barely Knew Each Other' When They Moved In

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard are not afraid to poke fun at how their relationship started out.

In a TikTok posted by Susie this Thursday, the wedding photographer, 28, joked about how her and former Bachelor boyfriend, 29, were in a quite unusual situation after the show. "Moving in together and realizing we barely know each other," Susie wrote, as the couple stared down the camera.

Though that may be true, luckily it ended up working out. "Finding out we're equally as weird," Susie wrote in the second scene of the video, now with them crazily dancing in the living room.

Though the two have since worked through their problems, their journey getting here was often rocky.

At the end of Clayton's season as The Bachelor, he and Susie broke it off after she learned he was previously intimate with fellow contenders Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. When learning the news, Susie said she couldn't "get past" him sleeping with her cast mates, and Clayton felt as if she dropped a "bombshell" on him and said she should have told him about her "huge deal-breaker" sooner.

Clayton then sent Susie home, saying that "anything" else she said to him at that point "doesn't matter anymore."

The former NFL player later addressed their argument on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast, revealing that he regrets how harsh he had been in the situation.

"I did not handle it well. I didn't. I mean, it was not handled maturely," he said. "I raised my voice to her. I was grasping at straws. I was trying to find anything that I could at that point to get her to stay. Like, I just wanted her to give me a chance. I went through this gauntlet of emotions."

And while Susie initially turned Clayton down during the finale, they continued to explore their relationship off screen.

"In a weird, twisted way it did work out because I ended up with Susie. And I'm happier than I've ever been," he told PEOPLE in March.

A few months after the show, Clayton and Susie moved to Susie's native Virginia.

"We needed to take a step back, and when we restarted our relationship, we set down a new foundation," said Susie.

"I was totally caught off guard by everything that happened in Iceland so I needed to take time for myself and get to the bottom of who Clayton is as a person. I wanted answers for how he treated me on the initial day of our breakup. But we've learned so much about each other. And those feelings of love came back."

For Clayton, "I never took a step back," he said. "I was still very much in love with Susie and when the door opened back up, I was fully back in."

"It's important for us to live our lives alongside each other, and what's most important is that we take things at our own pace."

Said Susie, "We haven't set a timeline for ourselves. We haven't talked about an engagement, but we're having fun getting to know each other and enjoying this time."

When it comes to reflecting on the experience with Rachel and Gabby, "I never had any intention of hurting anybody," Clayton said. "I felt terrible and I still do. And if they never forgive me, that's something I'll have to sit and live with for the rest of my life."