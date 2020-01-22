Bachelor Contestant Predicts Hannah Brown Makes Peter Weber's Final 3: 'He's Still Holding on'

Now here’s a Bachelor conspiracy theory we can all get behind!

Bachelor contestant Jasmine Nguyen stopped by PeopleTV’s Reality Check on Tuesday and revealed her controversial three picks to win Peter Weber‘s final rose.

“Who I think his top three are Hannah Ann [Sluss], Madison [Prewett], and I’m going to stir the pot and I’m going to say it, Hannah Brown,” said Nguyen, who went home during week three. “Based on everything I saw, I think it’s Hannah Brown.”

Nguyen said she became convinced of their connection after seeing how distraught Weber was after his conversation with Brown led him to cancel a group date on the show.

“He has not been emotional over anything besides Hannah Brown. From night one to canceling the date, there’s something that’s not done with them, and I think he’s still holding on to something.”

Last year’s Bachelorette made a surprise return to the mansion during the season premiere. She and Weber had a tear-filled conversation the next day when she was scheduled to host a group date, but the night ended with him bidding her an emotional farewell after she admitted that she still had feelings for him.

“I can’t do this,” he said just as the two seemed like they were about to kiss.

“I wanted to kiss her, yes,” he told the cameras afterward. “That’s what I was feeling. That’s what I wanted to do. I mean, it wasn’t that long ago that we broke up, so I guess it’s okay to feel this way.”

“I probably didn’t handle this the right way today,” he admitted. “I am trying to figure out what the hell my heart wants, and I’m just really scared that I’m not where I need to be for this.”

Nguyen also told PEOPLE who she hoped Weber would end up with during the finale.

“I want him to be with Hannah Ann. Their chemistry is unmatched,” she said. “Watching the show back, you understand why you go home because you see all the other relationships and all the other conversations and you get that. I want him to end up with Hannah Ann.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.