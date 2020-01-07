The Bachelor Contestant Kelley Flanagan Met Pilot Pete Before the Show: What to Know About Her

It’s night one of The Bachelor, and the women are already accusing one contestant of having a “one-up” edge.

Viewers were introduced to Kelley Flanagan on Monday night’s premiere, and the lawyer admitted that she’d met lead Peter Weber a month before entering the Bachelor mansion.

Flanagan, 27, was weighing whether to go on the reality series at a friend’s wedding when she spotted Pilot Pete himself at the same hotel for his 10-year high school reunion. She approached him, and there was a spark — so she signed up.

“I didn’t really want to do this at first. I kept saying there would be a sign from God to tell me if I should do this,” she told Weber, 28, after exiting the limo.

“The hotel lobby … that’s insane!” a visibly pleased Weber replied. “I’m so happy you’re here.”

As she walked away, he added to the camera, “I was hoping she’d come by.”

Here’s everything to know about the Bachelor contestant.

Image zoom Kelley Flanagan ABC

She’s an attorney.

She works at a Chicago law firm, Flannagan Bilton LLC, alongside her father and siblings.

She’s a world traveler.

Flanagan labels herself a “traveler” in her Instagram bio, and the photos back that up. Within the past year, she’s posted pics from a villa in Italy, a bustling street in Hong Kong, a rooftop pool in Singapore and a river in Bali.

She ended a long-distance relationship.

According to Flanagan’s ABC bio, “her most recent relationship was an international long-distance affair where she was traveling to Jordan once or twice a month, but finally got to the point where she couldn’t see herself moving to the Middle East.”

Like any worthwhile Bachelor contestant, she’s partied at Stagecoach.

If she doesn’t win Weber’s final rose, she’s got a shot at Bachelor in Paradise, where her experience at Stagecoach should give her another advantage. In April, she posted an Instagram of herself and two friends rocking jean shorts at the country musical festival now infamous in Bachelor Nation. The only question is: Did she happen to see what really went down between Blake Horstmann and Caelynn Miller-Keyes?

She’s already generated some premium memes.

Flanagan’s chance encounter with Weber at the hotel raised eyebrows on Twitter — and prompted comparisons to You, Netflix’s sudsy drama about a man who stalks (and sometimes kills) women he obsesses over.

Kelley just “running into” Peter in California #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/lVnl1vOhal — delta delta delta how can pilot Peter help ya? (@BeyotchBachelor) January 7, 2020

I saw him in the lobby of a hotel and knew it was a sign #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/MF40fyMs1m — Rachel Lovejoy (@rachel_lovejoy9) January 7, 2020

We’ll be on the lookout for any Joe Goldberg behavior during the rest of this three-hour premiere.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.