Fans Are Calling for Katie Thurston to Become the Next Bachelorette — Everything to Know About Her

Katie Thurston was all about women empowerment long before she went on The Bachelor.

The 29-year-old made a bold statement when she got out of the limo, vibrator in hand, on night one — and she's only continued to impress fans with her determination to stand up for what's right and her ability to defuse drama.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

So when lead Matt James eliminated her during their one-on-one date on Monday night's episode, fans immediately began calling for her to be the next Bachelorette.

So who is Katie? Here's everything you need to know.

She's a bank marketing manager.

Based in Renton, Washington, Katie is a successful bank marketing manager. But she's said she is also open to exploring new career opportunities that may come her way.

"I followed 'the rules' of life. Get the career. Save the money. Start that 401k. Buy the house. And for what?" she recently wrote on Instagram. "I will passionately pursue a fulfilled life and refuse to let this next decade pass by without purpose."

She's outspoken about sex-positivity.

While Katie said she wasn't trying to make a statement by showing up with a sex toy on night one, she's passionate about women owning and embracing their sexuality.

"It wasn't some agenda that I had coming on to the show. It's just who I am and who I've been this whole time," she said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast last month. "It wasn't until after the fact that I realized how big of a deal it was — which excites me because I do believe it's 2021 and women should be comfortable talking about their sexuality."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

On Instagram, Katie is open about talking about sex and the importance of strong communication between couples. In one photo, she proudly wears a shirt that reads, "No fake orgasms."

She has a following on TikTok.

Katie has nearly 264,000 followers on the social media app. Even before going on The Bachelor, she regularly posted lip-syncing videos and short comedy sketches, along with messages about women empowerment. Naturally, her most popular post is about sex.

In one video, which has nearly 30,000 likes, she's seen popping out her retainers while looking at her phone. "What I'm actually doing while sexting," she joked.

She has a cat named Tommy.

Katie's black and white cat, Tommy, makes regular appearances on her social media accounts. Just last month, she dedicated a post to her furry friend.

"This is simply an appreciation post for my cat Tommy. That is all," she wrote.

In August, she celebrated 12 years with Tommy, calling him "the only thing constant in my life."

She's looking for a life partner.

Katie has made is clear that she's serious about finding love — but she wants to have fun while doing it!

"Katie knows exactly what she wants in a man and is done wasting her time on boys who won't live up to her expectations. She is a witty storyteller who says when she finds someone worth committing to, she is the most loving and committed partner anyone could ask for. Katie is daring and adventurous," reads her Bachelor bio. "While Katie is serious about finding her person, she needs a man who can laugh along with her but is okay with him laughing at her too when the moment calls for it."

Will you accept this rose? Sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly Bachelor Nation newsletter to get the latest news on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and everything in between!

And she said the main quality she's looking for in a man is someone who is ambitious and knows how to create a good "vibe."

"Katie is looking for a mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally. Her dream man will be passionate about building a long-term life with her and will treat Katie as his equal in the relationship. Nothing turns her off more than someone who sits around playing video games all day or a man who tries to kiss her at the inopportune moment … it's all about creating the right vibe with Katie!"