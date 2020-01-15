Bachelor Contestant Courtney Perry Talks #ChampagneGate: Hannah Ann 'Didn't Even Apologize'

Champagne Gate continues to haunt Bachelor Nation.

Courtney Perry, who was sent home during Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, spoke with PeopleTV’s Reality Check on Tuesday about the viral moment when Peter Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss accidentally popped Kelsey Weier’s personal bottle of champagne during a cocktail party.

Perry said that Weier’s reaction was “justified” despite its over-the-top portrayal on the show.

“I definitely do think her reaction was justified,” the hairstylist said. “I think anybody would have a reaction like that if they were wanting to have a special moment and it got ruined.”

In the episode, Weier called Sluss a “f— snake” and a “fake bitch” after she found out her champagne bottle had been popped without her.

Perry said that Weier “was just really upset and emotional about how it went down.”

“Because she had been saving that bottle of champagne to open on a special occasion for such a long period of time now, so I think when she heard the bottle pop, she was like, ‘Oh no, you’ve gotta be kidding me,'” Perry said, adding that the former beauty pageant queen has “had a really rough patch with like, the things that have been airing so far.”

As for whether Sluss knew that the champagne she was sharing with Weber belonged to Weier, Perry isn’t sure.

“It’s hard to say if she did do it deliberately,” Perry mused. “I mean, I think on night one, we all knew that Kelsey wanted to share that moment with Peter, and she unfortunately wasn’t able to do that.”

“The only thing that bothered me was that when it happened, she just didn’t even apologize for it,” Perry continued.

“She was basically like, ‘I appreciate your feelings and I’m acknowledging them,’ but she didn’t really have anything else to say about it. … She never apologized. Not that I’m aware of and not that I saw.”

During Monday night’s episode, Sluss insisted that it was an honest mistake, that there were two different champagne set-ups around the mansion and she didn’t know the one she and Weber sat down at was Weier’s.

But Weier refused to believe her, telling the model, “You are fake, and I know what you did, and it’s f—e up. I’m not about that. You’re calculated. I’m real, you’re calculated. That’s the difference between us. And I’m over it.”

Later, Sluss told Weber that she had been “up all last night crying” about Weier’s bullying.

“I approached Kelsey last night and she told me to f— off, then I went down to her a second time and she said I was a bitch, that I was a princess, just went and tore me up,” Sluss told the pilot. “My spirit was crushed, and I felt bullied. It was really, really, really hard.”

“That’s not okay with me, at all,” Weber told her in response. “I don’t want to see you hurt. I already feel such a connection with you and I know you have such a beautiful heart. … I’m sorry that you felt bullied, and I’m not going to put up with that.”

Weber ended up confronting Weier about her alleged bullying, telling her, “If that is the case, that’s not okay with me.”

“I didn’t have a problem with her until she did what she did, and she knew what she did,” Weier told him. “I don’t like her. She knows that.”

Weier was upset by her conversation with Weber, saying, “I’ve been bullied in the past, and there’s a difference between me saying not nice words to her face and constantly bullying somebody.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.